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Michigan football is staring down a nightmare scenario: their home regular season finale pits them against No. 4 undefeated UCLA, and it comes right after a brutal stretch of play. The Wolverines, now sitting at a disappointing 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten, are set to host the Bruins this Saturday, November 21st, at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This was the final unknown kickoff time for U-M this season, making it clear they’re heading into their biggest home game in absolute freefall.

Michigan’s Season Has Officially Hit the Skids

It’s rough out there for the Wolverines. This team has lost five of their past seven games, marking their worst seven-game stretch since way back in the middle of the 2014 season. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about the current state of Kyle Whittingham’s squad, I don’t know what will. Their last outing was a brutal 31-7 thrashing at the hands of Oregon, a game where the defense was absolutely gashed for a season-worst 467 yards. And it wasn’t just the defense; quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood combined to complete a measly 6-of-20 passes for just 71 yards. That’s just an awful performance on both sides of the ball right before facing arguably the toughest opponent of their season. You have to wonder how much confidence they’re carrying into this one.

UCLA’s Undefeated Run Is Historic

On the flip side, No. 4 UCLA is a force of nature, rolling into Ann Arbor with a perfect 10-0 record overall and an 8-0 mark in conference play. This team is absolutely soaring under first-year coach Bob Chesney. He just led James Madison to that program’s first College Football Playoff last season, and now he’s got the Bruins poised for their own first College Football Playoff berth. Seriously, Chesney is already on the shortlist for national coach of the year, and for good reason! They just took down Illinois with a solid 22-14 win, keeping their perfect record intact. They are one victory away from achieving the first 11-win season in school history, which is incredible. And get this: one of their star wide receivers, Semaj Morgan, is a former U-M player who has been tearing it up with 41 grabs for 525 yards and three touchdowns this season. Talk about adding insult to injury for Michigan fans.

This Saturday, November 21st, at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, is not just another game for Michigan; it’s a desperate fight to avoid hitting rock bottom in their home finale against a team chasing history. For UCLA, it’s about continuing their perfect season and cementing their playoff bid. You won’t want to miss this clash of two teams heading in wildly different directions.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.