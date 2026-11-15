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North Carolina A&T absolutely lit up the scoreboard Saturday, dropping a massive 104 points on Cheyney (PA) for a dominant 104-76 win. The real fireworks? Brandon Ivery came off the bench and just exploded for 21 points. Seriously, when a guy can do that as a reserve, you know your offense is clicking on all cylinders.

Aggies’ Attack Was Relentless

Ivery was an absolute force, hitting 6 of 11 from the field, including a couple from deep. And when he got to the line, he was money, nailing 7 of 8 free throws. But it wasn’t a solo show, not by a long shot. Saxton Simley was right there with him, racking up 19 points himself, shooting 6 for 11 overall and a sweet 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Simley didn’t just score, he was hustling for boards, pulling down seven rebounds. And get this: Shane Lancaster was practically perfect, going 6 for 7 from the field and an incredible 3 for 3 from downtown to add 15 points. This Aggies squad, now sitting at 2-2, looked unstoppable offensively.

Cheyney Fought Hard But Couldn’t Keep Pace

Cheyney’s S.J. Hutchinson II tried to keep his team in it, leading the Wolves with 19 points. Amare Curtis chipped in with 13 points and dished out four assists, showing some real playmaking ability. But when A&T is putting up numbers like that, sometimes all you can do is try to keep up.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.