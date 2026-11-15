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No. 9 Indiana just stomped No. 18 USC, winning 27-13 in Week 11, and that win pushed the Hoosiers one big step closer to snagging a second straight Big Ten championship berth. But here is the real shocker: No. 4 UCLA is now positioned to be the other team battling for that title. We are talking about some serious shake-ups in the Big Ten, and it feels like everything is on the table for multiple College Football Playoff berths.

New Blood Shaking Up the Conference Picture

Coaches Curt Cignetti for Indiana and Bob Chesney for UCLA, both former James Madison guys, are absolutely crushing it. These new leaders have the Big Ten in a prime spot for not just one, but multiple College Football Playoff berths this season. Can you believe it? The conference is looking strong!

Heading into Week 11, there were nine Big Ten teams with three losses or less. After a wild week where Illinois, Northwestern, USC, and Wisconsin all took Ls, that number dropped to five. Here is where things stand right now:

* **No. 4 UCLA:** 10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten

* **No. 9 Indiana:** 9-1 overall, 6-1 Big Ten

* **No. 16 Oregon:** 7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten

* **No. 20 Ohio State:** 7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten

* **No. 15 Iowa:** 7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten

Undefeated Bruins and Hoosiers’ Clear Path

Let’s talk about these top two. UCLA, under first-year coach Bob Chesney, is getting all the respect they deserve. These guys are 10-0! They just beat Illinois 22-14 on Friday, and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach even returned from an elbow injury for that game. Their defense is no joke either, allowing a measly 11.5 points in their last six games. The projection for UCLA is a perfect 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten after taking down Michigan on the road and USC at home.

Then you have Indiana, sitting at 9-1. Coach Curt Cignetti definitely took advantage of their bye week. Their defense has been stout all season, giving up just 12.5 points per game. Quarterback Grant Wilson is looking like the real deal too. Indiana has a clear path to get back to the Big Ten championship game, aiming for an 11-1 overall, 8-1 Big Ten projected record with wins over Washington and Purdue.

The Contenders Chasing A Playoff Spot

But it’s not just a two-team race for those Big Ten championship spots. Several teams are making a serious push for the College Football Playoff.

**Oregon (7-3, 5-2)** had a big 31-7 win over Michigan, but they’ve got some earlier losses to Oklahoma State (non-conference), UCLA, and Illinois. Still, their head-to-head victory against USC could be huge if Indiana slips up. They are projected to finish 9-3 overall, 7-2 in the Big Ten, with projected wins over Michigan, Michigan State, and Washington.

**Ohio State (7-3, 5-2)** has slid a bit after back-to-back losses against USC and Oregon. However, their 19-15 victory against Indiana earlier in the season keeps a glimmer of hope alive if the Hoosiers stumble. The Buckeyes also beat Northwestern 28-19 in Week 12. They’re projected for a 9-3 overall, 7-2 Big Ten record with projected wins against Nebraska and Michigan.

**Iowa (7-2, 4-2)** isn’t as focused on the Big Ten title path, but more on hitting that 10-win mark. That could be enough to keep them ahead of Ohio State, Oregon, and USC in the CFP rankings. The only catch is Iowa does not have a single win against a team currently in the CFP Top 25. They have Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska left on their schedule.

So, with just a couple weeks left, every single one of these projected games is absolutely massive. Can UCLA actually run the table against Michigan and USC? Will Indiana take care of business on the road at Washington, then vs. Purdue, to lock up that second straight Big Ten title game spot? The College Football Playoff picture is still coming into focus, but the Big Ten is definitely making a strong case for multiple teams to get in. You won’t want to miss how this shakes out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.