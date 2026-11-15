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Ed Ratleff, picked sixth overall in the 1973 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, rocked jersey No. 42 for his entire five-season professional career, a loyal run all spent with the franchise. This guy was a high-profile college star out of Cal State Long Beach, and the Rockets snatched him up, bringing the Bellefontaine, Ohio native straight into their squad.

Ed Ratleff’s Five-Year Run in Houston

For a #6 overall pick, a five-season career feels short, but Ratleff left it all on the court exclusively for Houston. He rolled through his pro career putting up some solid numbers while wearing only the #42 jersey: we’re talking 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Those are stats that show he was a well-rounded contributor, not just some bench warmer. He was a piece of the puzzle for five years, showing up every night and doing his thing in that iconic number.

The Rockets’ Deep Jersey History

Ratleff’s #42 is just one thread in the rich tapestry of Houston Rockets jersey history. Think about this: since the team started way back in the 1967-68 season, nearly 500 players have suited up for them, donning a wild 52 different jersey numbers! And that’s not even counting the unnumbered jersey worn by former assistant coach and general manager Carroll Dawson. Out of all those numbers, seven jerseys are already retired, hanging high in the rafters, celebrating some of the absolute legends who made their mark on the franchise. You know, like seeing Rudy Tomjanovich’s jersey up there, a reminder of the giants who came before. It just shows you how much history is packed into every single number worn by this team, and Ed Ratleff’s #42 is definitely part of that story.

So, as we dig into the full story of every jersey number, seeing guys like Ratleff who came into the league as a top-10 pick and spent their *entire* career with one team and one number, it really hits different. What other unsung heroes are we going to rediscover next in this epic deep dive into the numbers that built the Rockets? We’re just scratching the surface, and honestly, we can’t wait to see who’s next up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.