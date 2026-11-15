Mma on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, at 43 years young, walked away from mixed martial arts at UFC 334 on Saturday night with one of the most unbelievable, highlight-reel KOs you could ever imagine. He put Charles Radtke down with a dazzling spinning wheel kick at Madison Square Garden, capping off a career that spanned over a decade and earning him a spot on the short list for the greatest UFC retirements of all time.

That Third-Round KO Nobody Saw Coming

You saw it, right? Thompson, 43, faced off against 36-year-old Radtke, and after seizing some serious momentum late in the second round, “Wonderboy” came out in the third like a man possessed. He was aggressive, hammering Radtke with hard one-twos and kicks from his signature bladed stance. Then, at the 2:54 mark of that final round, he caught Radtke clean with a picture-perfect spinning kick. That’s it. Lights out. It was a spinning hook kick straight to the dome, baby. For a moment, Thompson looked exactly like the “Wonderboy” who took the UFC by storm years ago, delivering a finish that fans will be replaying for ages. His final record in the UFC stands at 12-9-1, with an overall MMA record of 18-9-1.

A Career of “No Regrets”

Thompson’s career with the UFC spanned almost 15 years, a truly incredible run. He quickly established himself as a dangerous welterweight, using his unique, karate-based striking to climb the ranks. His peak came in 2016-17, when he challenged Tyron Woodley twice for the welterweight championship. Remember UFC 205 in 2016, the first UFC event ever in New York? He fought Woodley to a draw there, then lost the rematch by majority decision a year later. Thompson defeated a bunch of big names too, guys like former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks, former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald, and Vicente Luque. After the fight, an emotional Thompson made his retirement official, saying, “Tonight, I couldn’t ask for better than to go out with a spinning hook kick to the dome, baby. Let’s go.” He added, through tears, “I told myself I wasn’t going to cry. I just want to say I love you.” And he means it, saying later, “if I never meet you or dance with you, train with you, laugh with you or cry with you, I love you.” He told Uncrowned this past week he has “no regrets. Zero.” about how his career played out, and that he “enjoyed the ride, and honored and blessed to be a part of it every step of the way.”

What a way to go out. Thompson gave us more than a decade of unforgettable fights, and to end it with a spinning KO like that at 43 years old? That’s the kind of moment that gets etched into history. We’re going to be talking about this one for a long, long time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.