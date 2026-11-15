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Your Washington Huskies are officially bowl eligible, thanks to a gritty 21-14 win over Michigan State on Saturday night, a victory powered by Demond Williams Jr. in East Lansing. This was no easy win, especially after the team’s brutal travel day.

Demond Williams Jr. Shakes Off the Travel Nightmare

Can we talk about that insane travel schedule? Our Huskies landed in East Lansing at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning because of a nationwide flight outage. Seriously, who can perform after that kind of chaos? Well, Demond Williams Jr. can! He went off in the first half, connecting with standout sophomore receiver Chris Lawson for two massive touchdowns. The guy was just locked in, keeping us in it despite all the adversity.

Fourth Quarter Drama and a Winning Drive

Michigan State, reeling from a second-quarter injury to their starting QB Alessio Milivojevic, tried to hang tough with backup Cam Fancher. They even had a chance, but Liam Boyd missed a go-ahead 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter after a muffed punt by UW that MSU’s offense could only gain one yard on. Fancher also threw an awful red zone interception late in the third, trying to do too much. But our Huskies, they found a way. Williams Jr. wasn’t done, converting two key third downs on the winning drive, which was capped off by Jayden Limar’s 1-yard run with only 2:24 left on the clock. MSU made a couple of fourth-down conversions to keep hope alive, but Fancher eventually fumbled it away in UW territory, ending the game. What a finish!

The Huskies are now 6-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play, and that’s it, Emerald City! We’re now officially bowl eligible. What an absolute battle this was, and it’s awesome to see our guys fight through that ridiculous travel. Time to start looking forward to which bowl game our Dawgs will be heading to!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.