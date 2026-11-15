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The New England Patriots just dropped a bomb around 10 p.m. Germany time Saturday night, officially placing running back TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve due to an illness that has sidelined him since late October. While that’s a tough hit, the good news is they also activated fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten from IR, bringing the team back to a full 53-man roster. But let’s be real, the Henderson situation is the one everyone’s talking about.

Henderson’s Haunting Absence And Vrabel’s Silence

This wasn’t exactly out of the blue. Henderson took to social media last Friday with a statement that was, frankly, ominous. He revealed he’d been dealing with an “unexpected and unusual medical emergency” for over a week, one that hit him hard enough to affect “my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions.” Hearing that, you can’t help but wonder what exactly is going on. Now, with him on IR, any hope for a quick return is out the window. Henderson is officially out for at least the next four games, starting with the Lions this coming week, then missing the Chargers, Bills, and Vikings matchups. He’s eligible to return to practice and off IR before Week 15’s game in Kansas City, but with the mystery surrounding his condition, that “return” feels like a huge question mark. Even Head Coach Mike Vrabel didn’t shed much light on it this week, only saying on Thursday, “I talk to TreVeyon every day and just like everybody else that’s not available, he’s working hard to get back. When that is I don’t know. I don’t have a timetable, but I love my interactions with him. I love talking with him and seeing how he’s doing.” That’s nice, coach, but it doesn’t tell us squat about the timeline or what’s actually wrong.

Who Steps Up? Patriots Backfield Just Got Real Thin

From a pure football standpoint, losing Henderson means the Patriots just officially kicked their No. 2 running back off the active roster. Rhamondre Stevenson, jersey number 38, is still the undisputed top dog, the most reliable back in every aspect, and by far their best pass protector. That wouldn’t change with Henderson around. But let’s not pretend Henderson wasn’t bringing something crucial to the table. He was that dynamic rotational second option, a spark plug that the likes of Corey Kiner (9 | KR) and Lan Larison (34) just haven’t consistently matched. Now, that dynamic element is straight-up missing. Kiner has shown “some promising moments” lately, sure, and with Stevenson’s outlook “unclear” thanks to a questionable knee injury, Kiner might actually get a ton more reps against Detroit. The current 53-man backfield is now Stevenson, Kiner, and Larison. Terrell Jennings (26) is chilling on the practice squad, while Myles Montgomery (39) is on IR for the season alongside Henderson (32). You’ve got to wonder if Kiner is truly ready for a bigger workload, especially if Stevenson isn’t 100%.

Finally A Full Roster, But Not Without A Cost

So, while the Henderson news is a gut punch, getting Gilliam and Van Roten back on the active roster does mean New England finally has its full 53 players available again, after having only 52 players going into the weekend. That’s a good thing, bringing some much-needed depth back to the offensive line and special teams. But man, seeing Henderson go to IR, especially after that scary social media post, definitely casts a shadow over things.

The Patriots are headed into a brutal matchup against the Detroit Lions, and with Stevenson’s knee a question mark and Henderson out for the foreseeable future, all eyes will be on Kiner. Can he step up and truly fill a bigger role? That’s the biggest question for the Patriots backfield this weekend.

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Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.