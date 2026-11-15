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Kyrie Irving took center stage in Cleveland during the first timeout of Saturday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks (7-5) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-7) at Rocket Arena. The home crowd absolutely erupted, showering Irving with appreciation as his clutch step-back 3-pointer from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the shot that sealed the Cavs’ win over the Golden State Warriors, replayed on the midcourt video boards. You just love to see a moment like that. Irving tapped his chest, giving thanks to the roaring fans before the Mavs broke their huddle and got back to business with 7:32 left in the first quarter.

That Shot Still Hits Different

Look, Irving might not have left the Cavaliers on the best terms a season later, asking for a trade in 2017 that sent him to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Žižić, and a 2018 first-round pick. But you cannot deny the man’s legacy with that franchise. That shot, that single, unbelievable bucket, was the clincher for the Cavaliers’ first, and still only, NBA Championship. It’s what everyone remembers. It’s what legends are made of, and seeing it celebrated like that just proves some moments are bigger than any bad blood.

The “Batman and Robin” Moment That Clinched It All

Let’s rewind to that epic Game 7. The Cavs battled, securing a 93-89 victory. Think about that: they only scored 18 points in the fourth quarter that night, but they clamped down hard, holding Stephen Curry and the Warriors to a measly 13 points down the stretch. That’s defense, man! Irving chipped in five crucial points in that final frame, while someone named LeBron James added 11. Together, they claimed the title, playing their own version of “Batman and Robin.” Irving himself, speaking to NBA.com before the game, summed up his mindset back then, “I wanted to prove everybody wrong, and I wanted to prove myself right. What a time. Shoutout to all of my teammates that were part of that team. It was a hard-fought season.” He talked about battling injuries, dealing with so many emotions, and just being uncertain if he could get back to his peak. But after they won, he still wondered, “Is there more?” Now, looking back, he sees “this appreciation of my youth, my fearlessness,things I attribute my success to today.” He said it himself: “Game 7, NBA Finals, that’s the pinnacle of any player’s career.” And he absolutely owned it, rising up over Curry, elbow tucked, sinking one of the most historic shots in NBA Finals history as a 24-year-old, just five years into what’s now a 15-year, Hall of Fame-caliber run.

You just know that shot is gonna be replayed for generations. What a moment for Kyrie to be back in that arena, feeling that love for what he accomplished!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.