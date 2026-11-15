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UCLA is heading to Michigan on November 21, and man, this game is going to be absolutely nuts on CBS. This isn’t just any game, folks. UCLA is running hot, totally unbeaten under first-year coach Bob Chesney, and get this: they are the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten right now. We’re talking two wins away from playing for a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff bracket for the first time in program history. Meanwhile, Michigan is a mess, trying to fix offensive issues with head coach Kyle Whittingham. He actually moved on from play-caller Jason Beck earlier this month, and they even played both of their primary quarterbacks during their recent loss at Oregon. Talk about drama heading into a massive Week 12 matchup.

Big Ten Gauntlet and Black Friday Firepower

This UCLA vs. Michigan showdown, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET, is just one of 14 Big Ten games CBS has lined up for the 2026 season. They’re all set for that classic 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which is perfect for a Saturday afternoon. But don’t sleep on Black Friday either, because that’s when the rivalry between Nebraska and Iowa goes down. This year, it’s set for Iowa City on November 27 at noon ET. You know that one’s gonna be a grinder. The Big Ten on CBS slate wraps up the regular season the very next day, November 28, with another game at 3:30 p.m. ET. So much to look forward to!

Pac-12’s Comeback and Commander-in-Chief Stakes

Beyond the Big Ten battles, the return of the Pac-12 is a huge storyline this season, and it’s not going to be overlooked. CBS Sports is bringing us all the action from the new-look league on both CBS and CBS Sports Network, including some high-profile nonconference games. And get ready, because the Pac-12 Championship Game is hitting CBS at the end of the season on December 4 at 8 p.m. ET. But wait, there’s more! We also get three games from the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy rivalry. That’s Army, Navy, and Air Force going at it, culminating in the epic Army-Navy game on its traditional spot on the calendar. This year, that classic matchup is hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on December 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2026 college football season on CBS and Paramount+ is absolutely loaded. We’ve got the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 4, the Army-Navy rivalry on December 12, and then to cap off the year, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 31 at 2 p.m. ET. There’s no shortage of big games coming our way, and that UCLA vs. Michigan game is definitely one you cannot miss.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.