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Six local teams are moving on in the GHSA state playoffs, making a massive statement on Friday night, November 13th. Bethesda Academy isn’t even waiting for the second round, they earned a direct berth into the SCISA State finals for the fourth consecutive season. What a night for football! The first round is officially in the books, and if Friday’s action is any indication, we are in for a wild ride.

Calvary Day Shutout Shakes Up the Bracket

Host Calvary Day, despite being the No. 9 seed in the PSR rankings, absolutely rolled over Westminster with a crushing 52-0 shutout win. This team is for real, ending the night 10-1 on the season and reminding everyone why they’re ranked No. 2 among Class 2A-4A Private Schools in the state. Quarterback James Mobley IV was surgical, going 10 of 15 for 180 yards and a touchdown, and even his freshman backup, Braylon Brown, got in on the action with 5 of 6 passing for 22 yards and another score. Talk about depth!

But the ground game, oh man, the ground game was unstoppable. Senior Ca’Den Jones kept his stellar run going, tearing through the defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. That’s efficiency, people! Senior Jalen Hicks pulled in five receptions for 82 yards and then proved he’s a double threat, running for a touchdown himself. Junior Ty Pinckney added two catches for 36 yards and a score, while sophomore Matt Gibson hauled in another touchdown catch. The defense wasn’t playing around either. Linebacker KB Baker III recorded seven tackles and a pair of sacks, and Buddy Curry matched him with a pair of sacks. They literally left nothing for Westminster. Next up, Calvary Day hits the road to face Greater Atlanta Christian, who sits at 8-3, this Friday, November 20th, in a Class 2A-4A Private second-round showdown.

Road Warriors and Hard-Fought Wins Keep the Hopes Alive

Calvary Day wasn’t the only team lighting up the scoreboard. Benedictine put on an impressive showing in a 35-10 victory over visiting Whitewater. What a way for the Cadet senior class to cap off their final home game at Memorial Stadium, walking off with a huge playoff W.

Then you have Savannah Christian, the definition of road warriors. Entering the playoffs as the No. 21 seed in a massive 27-team field, they went into No. 12 Providence Christian’s house and straight up knocked them off, 38-28. Cain Tomlin was an absolute beast, rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, plus adding two receptions for 60 yards. Not to be outdone, Landon Tyson chewed up 112 yards and a score on seven carries, and sophomore Wesley Dinkins hammered out 80 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Senior William Bucey even added a 20-yard scoring run. The Raiders racked up an insane 360 yards rushing, averaging 9.5 yards per carry! Junior quarterback Caden Godbee was clinical, going 8 of 10 for 105 yards. Savannah Christian improved to 6-5 on the season and will be on the road again, facing Mt. Vernon (8-2) in a second-round matchup this Friday, November 20th.

And let’s not forget Richmond Hill. They fought tooth and nail on the road against North Paulding, earning a hard-fought 21-16 win. This is huge, as it’s the Wildcats’ first playoff victory since 2020! Senior CJ Menzie was a workhorse, carrying the ball 31 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Gunner Mobley was sharp, completing 14 of 19 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, finding DJ Porter and Nick Cameron for those crucial scores. Liberty University-bound senior Eli Grant was a primary target, reeling in seven passes for 90 yards. Richmond Hill now stands at 6-5 for the season, and you know they’re riding high on that momentum.

What a first round! These teams are showing exactly what they’re made of. The intensity is only going to ramp up from here as the second round approaches. Get ready, because these matchups this Friday are going to be must-watch football!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.