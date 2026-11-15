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Mater Dei, seriously? The Monarchs got absolutely shellacked 45-15 by Centennial in the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday, and if you weren’t watching, you missed the biggest upset in California high school football this season. This wasn’t just a loss, it was a total dismantling, and it sent shockwaves right through the entire state’s top 10.

Mater Dei’s Season Crumbles, Centennial Rises

This 45-15 blowout loss wasn’t just any game for Mater Dei. It marked their earliest exit from the postseason in years, the first time they’ve ended a season without a playoff win since way back in 2011. Think about that for a second: a team of Mater Dei’s caliber going out like *that*. It’s wild. They’re now sitting on three losses, which is also their most since that same 4-5 season in 2011. Talk about a tough Friday night. On the flip side, Centennial absolutely stomped their way to a huge victory, proving they are a force to be reckoned with and making a massive statement in the playoffs.

The New Top 10 Is Here and It’s Wild

With Mater Dei’s unexpected tumble, the entire Super 10 needed a shake-up. Santa Margarita is still holding strong at number one with a perfect 11-0 record after shutting out San Clemente 7-0. Sierra Canyon and De La Salle also stay undefeated, sitting at number two and three respectively, both with 11-0 records and dominant playoff wins. De La Salle just dropped 63 points on Liberty, that’s serious firepower. St. John Bosco moved up to fourth after their 38-0 shutout of Orange Lutheran, and our upset heroes, Centennial, jumped two spots to number five after their huge win over Mater Dei. Mater Dei, meanwhile, slid down to number seven, a big fall from their previous rank of fourth. Junipero Serra, Cardinal Newman, and Chaparral round out the top 10, with Cardinal Newman and Chaparral making big moves to enter the rankings after Mission Viejo and Central East dropped out. The playoff picture is getting clearer, but Friday proved that anything can happen.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.