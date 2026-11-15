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No. 9 Tennessee absolutely shut down Texas A&M on Saturday, grabbing a massive 22-7 road win at Kyle Field. It was Week 11, and the Vols, now 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC, showed the nation why they are ranked so high in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

That Defense Is LIGHTS OUT

Seriously, folks, the defense was just on another level. Sixth-year head coach Josh Heupel called it an “elite defensive performance,” and he was not kidding. They put a total chokehold on the Aggies, allowing just seven points and pitching a *shutout* in the second half. Think about that for a second. That is the *second straight week* they have done that. How many teams can say that? Heupel said it himself: “other than a couple of plays, just absolutely light out.” The front linebackers were flying all over the field, making big-time plays, and the secondary was locking things down. You just love to see that kind of suffocating effort.

Grinding It Out on Offense and Special Teams

Now, on offense, Heupel was real about it: “we got to get touchdowns instead of field goals.” You always want to finish those drives, right? But he was still “proud of the offensive football team, just continuing to strain.” That is the grind. That is the effort. And get this: both quarterbacks were playing “really good football.” How good is it to have that kind of depth and performance under center? Special teams also showed up, being “solid all day long.” And shoutout to Cooper Ranvier, who Heupel specifically called out for an “elite performance.” Every phase of the game contributed to this massive road victory in front of over 108,000 fans.

Heupel summed it all up perfectly, saying he was “extreme extremely proud of our football team.” They battled injuries, dealt with tough travel, got in late, but did not let any of it get in their way. They prepared right, and they competed their hearts out for four quarters. This team is tough, they are resilient, and they just keep finding ways to win. This 22-7 victory over Texas A&M is a testament to that grit.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.