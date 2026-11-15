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Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is officially out for Sunday’s crucial Western Conference showdown against the Phoenix Suns, sidelined with the heel injury he picked up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. This isn’t just a tough break for Reaves, it’s a gut punch for a Lakers squad battling for top spot in the conference.

Reaves’ Early Season Tear Ends Abruptly

Reaves has been an absolute rockstar for the Lakers this season, easily one of their most consistent players on the court night in and night out. He’s been averaging a killer 24.7 points per game, along with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Talk about doing it all! His shooting splits are equally impressive: he’s hitting an efficient 51.3% from the field and a red-hot 40.9% from deep. That three-point percentage, if he kept it up, would be a career-best mark, showing just how dialed in he’s been. The injury itself happened in the third quarter against the Bucks when he came down awkwardly on his heel. He ended up leaving the game, but thankfully, post-game X-rays came back negative, and the team decided no further tests were needed. Still, he sat out Saturday’s practice, and now we know he won’t be on the floor for Sunday’s game. This guy has been balling out, and to lose him now, even for just one game, is a tough pill to swallow for the purple and gold.

Who Steps Up With Half The Roster Banged Up?

It’s not just Reaves who’s dealing with it, either. The Lakers’ injury report is looking like a hospital ward right now. Cameron Carr is also out for Sunday’s game, battling an illness. Then you’ve got Adou Thiero, who’s questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Bronny James, also questionable with an illness. And let’s not forget Collin Sexton, who took a head injury against the Bucks but, thankfully, fully participated in practice Saturday and is expected to be available. Good news, though: Luka Doncic, who gave everyone a scare exiting Wednesday’s game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, is not on the injury report and will be active. Thank the heavens for small miracles, right? The Lakers did invest heavily in their backcourt depth this offseason, so losing Reaves for just one game isn’t the end of the world. They’ve still got Doncic running the show at point, and Quentin Grimes and Sexton are ready to step in. Grimes, who has started two of his 11 games this season, is the likely candidate to see more minutes, averaging eight points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Sexton has been a valuable spark off the bench, leading the second unit with 10.33 points and 2.6 assists in 17.8 minutes per night. They’re gonna need these guys to elevate their game big time.

The Lakers are currently tied atop the Western Conference standings with the San Antonio Spurs. This Sunday game against the Suns isn’t just another game; it’s a chance to pull away and make a statement. But it’s not going to be easy. Remember last season? The Suns took three of five matchups against the Lakers. They’re a tough out, and now without one of their most consistent scorers, the Lakers have their work cut out for them.

So, get ready for a wild one, folks. The Lakers and Suns tip off at 1:00 p.m. PT on Sunday. It’s gonna be a battle, especially with so many key guys sidelined or hobbled. Can the purple and gold pull ahead in the West? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.