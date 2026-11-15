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The Utah Royals’ dream season, their first ever trip to the semifinals, just came to a heartbreaking end Saturday. They fell 2-1 away to the Washington Spirit, seeing their incredible run cut short after a record-breaking year. It stings, especially when you start a game like that.

From Record Books to Heartbreak in Minutes

You talk about making an entrance! The Royals wasted no time, with Canadian international Cloé Lacasse hitting the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history just 117 seconds into the match. It was a beautiful olympico goal straight from a corner kick, giving Utah the 1-0 lead early. Spirit striker Clara Luvanga and her goalkeeper Sandy Maclver got totally crossed up at the near post, letting that ball sneak right past. That’s a perfect start, right? You think, “This is it, they’re on their way!”

But the Spirit hit back quick. Only seven minutes later, in the ninth minute, Trinity Rodman pulled off a strong run down the left side, then dug out a cross into the box. Sofia Cantore was right there for the tap-in equalizer. Just like that, the momentum shifted, and that record-breaking start felt a little less secure.

Spirit Finds the Edge, Royals Coach Sees Victory in Defeat

The second half started rough for the Royals. An early Spirit goal came off a poor backward pass from Nuria Rábano that was intercepted by Clara Luvanga. The Tanzanian attacker made it count, neatly chipping goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn to give Washington the 2-1 lead. Talk about a gut punch when you’re fighting for a spot in the final. The Spirit almost sealed it with another Luvanga cross to Mélissa Bethi, but thankfully for the Royals, the offside flag kept it at 2-1.

Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets had a really interesting take after the game, saying, “I think the reason people are congratulating us on a season well done but we were 90 minutes away from changing the narrative and making it a better season. We didn’t lose today, we won today, we came out strong at the beginning of the game and kept ourselves in it for the whole 90′.” What a wild ride it was for the Royals, making history all season long. While their journey ends here, the Washington Spirit are moving on, riding the momentum of that second-half push. For the Royals, it’s a bitter pill, but Coach Coenraets is right: they built something special this year, something to build on for next season. Tough one to swallow, but what a season!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.