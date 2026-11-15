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Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes got a wild jolt Saturday after their tough 22-7 victory over Texas A&M, and it wasn’t just the win. Coach Josh Heupel’s willingness to play both Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre as needed has been the key to grinding out wins against Kentucky and Texas A&M in consecutive weeks, a strategy now more critical than ever after MacIntyre went down with a knee injury. What’s even crazier? The relationship between the two QBs is stronger than ever, according to Brandon himself.

The QB Room Is Not What You Think It Is

Remember how the season started? It was a straight-up quarterback competition between sophomore George MacIntyre and five-star freshman Faizon Brandon. Fast forward to November, and both of them are playing a pivotal role in the No. 9 Vols’ push for a College Football Playoff berth. Brandon, the freshman, is fully embracing Heupel’s dynamic strategy, and it’s clearly working. After that crucial win against the Aggies on November 14 in College Station, Brandon didn’t mince words. He said, “I think I we have a way better relationship now than we did back then. We’re talking a lot more I feel like we’re a lot more connected and know that we need each other.” That’s the kind of team-first mentality you need when the stakes are this high.

Tennessee, now sitting at 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC, has seen both QBs step up. MacIntyre had made his fifth consecutive start against Texas A&M, bringing a 66% completion rate for 705 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions from his four previous starts. Brandon, who started the first five games, had completed 60% of his passes for 697 yards, a solid seven touchdowns, and just one interception, plus he added 130 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. This isn’t just about sharing snaps, it’s about a true partnership that’s evolved right when the team needs it most.

Injury Twist and A Freshman Stepping Up

The game against Texas A&M, who fell to 4-6, 1-6 SEC, highlighted just how crucial this dual-threat approach has become. MacIntyre was cruising, completing his first 10 throws before exiting in the third quarter with a knee injury. He finished 13 of 17 for 109 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. That’s when Brandon, who’d been used in specialty packages against Kentucky and had a handful of run plays in the first half against the Aggies, got his first extended action since coming back from a shoulder injury way back on September 26 against Texas. He’d even been benched in the second quarter of the Auburn win the following week, so this was a huge moment.

Heupel addressed MacIntyre’s exit, saying, “George got twisted up on the one pass play and comes back in and was battling through it but had to go back [to the sideline]. But with where the game was, just didn’t feel like it was the right place for George, just dealing with that injury.” For Brandon, it was about staying ready. He stated, “Really, I was just trying to get healthy first and then stay prepared, wait my turn, keep on preparing and learning like I got the starting job.”

Neither quarterback was prolific that day, with the Vols truly leaning on their ground game, racking up 175 combined rushing yards from DeSean Bishop and Javin Gordon, and a suffocating defense that held A&M to a mere 179 total yards. But Brandon made his moment count, completing Tennessee’s only touchdown pass, a 5-yard strike to tight end DaSaahn Brame in the third quarter. He also ran six times for 36 yards, using his legs to seal the win in the fourth. Brandon felt good about his early snaps, admitting, “Kind of got the jitters out early, so when I went in, it was just getting with the flow of the game. So I did feel like it helped me out early.” Coach Heupel added, “Both of them played extremely well. Proud of both of those guys. Big smiles on their faces. Excited about the win. They care about the team and straining and competing.”

With the No. 9 Vols battling for a College Football Playoff spot, this unique QB dynamic, forged through competition and now tested by injury, is exactly what they’ll need down the stretch. Can this duo keep this magic alive and push the Vols all the way? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.