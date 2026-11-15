United States flag on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Mauricio Pochettino officially inked his deal to take over as Manchester United’s new manager on Friday, but he is not done with the USMNT just yet. Even with the move finalized, he still coached the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match against Haiti on Saturday, and he is set to coach Tuesday’s rematch too. Pochettino, speaking to reporters on Saturday, dropped a massive truth bomb, saying, “There is an amazing future in this country with the national team.” Talk about going out with a bang, huh?

Pochettino’s Wild Ride with the USMNT

Let’s not forget the run Pochettino had with the USMNT since taking over in September 2024. He put together a 21-12-2 record, which isn’t too shabby at all. He got the U.S. squad to finish at the top of their 2026 World Cup group. Then, he led them to a huge 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. That was the team’s first knockout round victory since way back in 2002, a monumental step! Sure, they eventually got bounced by Belgium in the Round of 16, but that win, man, that showed what this squad could do.

What’s Next for the Stars and Stripes?

So, with Pochettino heading across the pond, who is next to take the reins? That is still up in the air, but the rumor mill is already buzzing, with former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola linked to the gig. That would be a game-changer, right? Pochettino clearly believes in the talent pool, shouting out rising stars like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall. And with established guys like Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun already tearing it up, it’s easy to see why he is so optimistic. The future is absolutely bright, according to the man who just left the building.

The USMNT still has one more match under Pochettino’s guidance, that Tuesday clash against Haiti. It’s a chance to finish strong, keep building momentum, and show the world that this “amazing future” Pochettino talked about is already here. Get ready, because the next chapter for the Stars and Stripes is going to be wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.