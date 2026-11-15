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Ty Francis absolutely lit up the stat sheet for Le Moyne on Saturday, dropping 19 points and leading the Dolphins to a decisive 76-62 victory over Manhattan. It was a huge performance that pushed Le Moyne’s early-season record to an even 2-2.

Dolphins’ Offense Found Another Gear

Francis wasn’t just scoring, though. He snagged eight boards and swatted away three blocks, showing out on both ends of the court. The guy was everywhere! He wasn’t alone carrying the load either. Leandro Gysel was lights out from downtown, hitting four three-pointers on his way to 16 points. That kind of clutch shooting changes games. Trevor Roe also chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds, making sure Manhattan felt the pressure all night long. The Dolphins were cooking, plain and simple.

Manhattan Couldn’t Keep Up

On the other side, Manhattan had some players putting in work, but it just wasn’t enough to contain Le Moyne. Ben Pearce led the Jaspers with 16 points and even grabbed a couple of steals, trying to spark a comeback. Josiah Sabino added a solid 15 points, and Ben Tweedy finished with 11. But even with those individual efforts, Manhattan couldn’t close the gap, eventually falling by 14 points and dropping their record to a tough 1-3.

This win pushes Le Moyne to an even 2-2 on the young season, showing they can absolutely hang. Manhattan, now sitting at 1-3, has some serious questions to answer if they want to turn things around this early in the year. Le Moyne proved they’re not to be underestimated, especially with Francis playing like that. What a statement game for the Dolphins!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.