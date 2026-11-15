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Kyle Whittingham wasn’t going to get any quiet contemplation after that brutal 31-7 loss at Oregon. Nope, Michigan fans were waiting for him, 2,000 miles away from his current home, to voice their displeasure right after the game. The dust hadn’t even begun to settle from what was his worst drubbing as the Wolverines’ head coach before he started hearing it.

This Collapse Is For Real

When Whittingham took over, Michigan was a 9-3 team. Now, they’re sitting at a dismal 5-5. Think about that: a winning program just slid into a losing record mid-season. It’s a freefall, and the team is in real danger of missing a bowl game entirely. What a nightmare! If they want any shot, they’ve got to win against undefeated UCLA and then turn around and beat Ohio State on the road. That’s a brutal path, and honestly, given how they’re playing, it feels like a mountain.

Fans Are Fired Up and So Are Coaches

The Athletic’s Austin Meek reported that Michigan fans actually waited around after Whittingham’s postgame press conference at the Oregon game. They were there to personally let him know how they felt about the program’s direction. And who can blame them? Seven points against Oregon? Seven! Even after the offense used a scheme and formation that was supposedly more suitable for the players on the roster, they still couldn’t get it done. Whittingham clearly felt the pressure, because he did eventually make a move this past Sunday, firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck. It’s clear that the frustration from the fanbase is boiling over, and when the head coach is getting heckled 2,000 miles from home, you know things are bad.

Next up, Whittingham and Michigan face undefeated UCLA, with an on the road game at Ohio State after that. With a 5-5 record, their season is on the brink, and making a bowl game feels like an uphill battle.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.