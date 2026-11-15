Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The US Men’s National Team just absolutely WENT OFF, obliterating Haiti with a dominant 6-0 victory in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals. This wasn’t just a monster win, though, folks. We saw Christian Pulisic make a huge jump, officially moving into fourth place on the all-time US scoring list. What a game!

Pochettino’s Lame-Duck Era Takes Center Stage

When Mauricio Pochettino dropped his US roster for this November window, nobody could’ve predicted it’d become his very own “lame-duck” era. This whole week of camp? It was less about tactics and more about constant media coverage, non-stop negotiations, and endless chatter about the national team’s future. By Wednesday, Pochettino’s day job will yank him far from the federation’s Fayetteville, Georgia, headquarters. He’s got Manchester United to figure out, can you believe it? But Saturday? That was finally all about getting on the field, and they absolutely did.

US Delivers A Thrashing In Miami

The squad kicked off their two-leg series against Haiti with pure aplomb, just laying down the hammer with that massive 6-0 win. And get this: they did it in Miami, in front of a crowd that was “considerably pro-Haitian.” Didn’t faze them one bit. Auston Trusty got the party started, netting the only goal of the first half. After that, it was a clinic. Julian Hall, at just 18 years old, scored AGAIN, showing he’s a serious threat. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun all contributed to that eventual rout. Talk about a statement game!

That 6-0 lead in the quarter-final is HUGE. This sets them up perfectly for the next leg on Wednesday. Pochettino might be heading off to Manchester United, but his US squad just proved they’re not messing around. They look sharp, they’re scoring goals, and it’s gonna be wild to see what they do next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Guardian.