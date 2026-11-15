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Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his AEW International Championship at Full Gear Saturday night, shutting down Adam Copeland’s quest for gold after a brutal battle. This wasn’t just any match, folks; it was the fiery culmination of weeks of bad blood, and “The Rainmaker” proved why he’s one of the best.

The Score That Needed Settling

This rivalry has been simmering, building up to the International Title hanging in the balance on pay-per-view. Rewind to WrestleDream last month, where both Okada and Copeland were in the Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship. Will Ospreay retained the big one, but Okada snagged a pinfall over Copeland during it, setting the stage for what was to come. That was only the start! Okada got himself involved in a tag team match Copeland had on the October 21 episode of Dynamite. Copeland and Ospreay ended up on the losing end against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, all thanks to Okada helping his Don Callis Family members by using his International Championship belt against Cope.

A Veteran’s Last Stand Against a Living Legend

The bad blood didn’t stop there. Just two weeks after the Dynamite interference, Okada and Copeland were on opposing teams in Blood & Guts. The Don Callis Family team was victorious when Copeland was forced to surrender, trying to save Ospreay from a screwdriver attack. You know Copeland walked into Full Gear wanting to make the Don Callis Family pay for all their misdeeds. This was his shot to become the International Champion for the very first time, which would have been only his third singles championship in AEW after previously holding the TNT Championship twice. But let’s be real, stepping into the ring against Kazuchika Okada is no small feat. The man is regarded by many as one of the best in-ring performers in the world. And facing that kind of opponent at 53 years old? That’s a mountain to climb. Okada ultimately proved too tough for the veteran. “The Rainmaker” delivered another successful title defense at Full Gear, cementing his hold on the championship.

The AEW International Championship stays right where it is, firmly in Okada’s grasp. Copeland put up a hell of a fight, but the path to a third singles championship remains elusive for now. What’s next for these two after such an intense rivalry? We’ll be watching every step of the way.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.