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Sacramento Kings coach Doug Christie is looking at a brutal 1-12 start to the 2026-27 NBA season, but if you ask him about his job security, he is not feeling any less secure than usual. When pressed about his confidence in his position, Christie did not mince words, saying, “I think this seat is hot, always, so it doesn’t really matter.” It is a candid take from a coach whose team is struggling big time, a sentiment that might not sit well with a frustrated fanbase.

Christie’s Hot Seat and The High Stakes

Christie made it clear where the blame for a losing record lands. “Nobody wants to win more than me, from the standpoint that the record doesn’t go on players’ numbers, the record goes on coaches’ numbers.” His plan to turn things around hinges on player health, stating, “As we get all these guys back, and get them healthy, then we continue down the path of trying to put together what we thought we would be putting together when we started this process.” He is currently in the second guaranteed year of his contract with the Kings. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Christie would receive a raise if the franchise picks up his third-year option. The front office had “an expectation that they would take a step forward” in his second year, especially after he managed to lead an injury-limited team to 22 wins in his first full campaign. That step forward just has not materialized yet, and the pressure is mounting.

Injuries, Draft Picks, and Looming Pressure

The Kings’ roster has definitely been thinner this season, with injuries to key players like Dylan Cardwell and Keegan Murray impacting their depth. Murray, a crucial piece, is currently listed as questionable due to illness ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. These absences are hitting hard, but the stakes are even higher this season for a better finish in the standings. Amick also noted that the Kings own their 2028 first-round pick, and there is a real risk here. The team would face penalties under the NBA’s new draft lottery rules for finishing among the bottom three teams in the league. Once Murray is back in the lineup on a full-time basis, healthy and ready to go, Christie might find himself under even more pressure to drag his team out of the NBA’s basement.

With Keegan Murray questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, every single moment on the court is going to matter. The Kings have to start turning this ship around before that “always hot” seat for Christie turns into an inferno.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.