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Back in 1900, the aggressively-improving American League tried to roll with the big boys, but the established National League flat-out rejected them as an equal major league. Seriously, the NL thought it was the *only* top circuit in the game, and they were seriously ticked off that the AL was ignoring some agreement just to compete head-to-head in NL cities. But guess what happened? The newly-formed AL had its first pennant race, and it went to the White Sox, a team that had just relocated from St. Paul.

A Pennant That MLB Still Doesn’t Recognize

These 1900 White Sox put up an impressive 82-53 record, finishing 4.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. You’d think that’s a legit title, right? Nope. Baseball-Reference, for example, starts the White Sox’s franchise history in 1901, the first year the AL was finally regarded as “major.” It’s wild to think that a pennant, a whole season’s worth of wins, isn’t considered “major league” history. But come on, the White Sox had only four of 28 players without prior major league experience. And get this: half of the players cut from the National League (which shrunk from 12 to eight teams that year) ended up in the AL. Doesn’t that scream “legitimate major league” to anyone else? Even the Chicago Tribune observed before that season kicked off that “the American League is not, after all, much behind the old, cumbersome National League.” This 1900 triumph was the first pennant won by a Chicago team in 14 years. And the White Sox, mostly intact and even stronger, went right back-to-back, winning the AL pennant again in 1901. Guys like Frank Isbell, Roy Patterson, and Ed McFarland were on both those pennant-winning squads and the 1906 World Series winners. That’s some serious history right there, whether Baseball-Reference counts it or not.

Martinez’s Mega-Deal Payoff and Hughes’ Brief Blip

Fast forward a bit to 1995: Dave Martinez, fresh off a career-best 2.2 WAR season on a one-year “prove it” deal, re-signed with the White Sox for two years and just under $2 million. And man, did that pay off! Martinez didn’t just chill after getting paid; he put up a stellar 4.4 WAR season in 1996 and was getting on base almost 40% of the time. That was his absolute best year out of 16 in the majors, and he followed it up with his second-best, a 3.1 WAR in 1997. Talk about earning your paycheck!

Now, on the flip side, there was pitcher Jim Hughes in 1977. His signing was kinda overshadowed by Ron Blomberg not panning out. Hughes was signed, but injuries limited him to just two games out of the bullpen in 1977. He was apparently a perfect candidate for Bill Veeck’s “Rent-a-Player” scheme, but it just never worked out. Hughes was cut at the end of Spring Training and never pitched a single game for the White Sox or any other MLB team after that. Sometimes, things just don’t click, you know?

These historical tidbits, from fighting for recognition to smart signings and tough breaks, really paint a picture of how teams build their legacy over more than a century.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.