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Austin Reaves is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Suns, nursing a heel bruise he picked up in Wednesday’s win over the Bucks. The Lakers are playing it smart, though, treating him as day-to-day and giving him some time off, especially with the cushion their hot start to the season has given them. This isn’t just about Reaves, though. Oh no, it’s way more complicated than that.

The Injury Report Is a Whole Vibe, And Not a Good One

While Reaves’ heel bruise is definitely a hit, it’s just one piece of a seriously crowded Lakers injury report. Cameron Carr is also sitting out Sunday’s game with an illness, and get this: Bronny James is questionable with an illness too. Coincidence? Maybe, but it would be wild for two unrelated illnesses to pop up like that at the same time on the injury report. This feels like something is spreading through the team, and that’s never a good look, especially this early in the season when you’re trying to build momentum.

Then there’s Collin Sexton, who took an inadvertent headbutt in that Milwaukee game on Wednesday. Dude got a right orbital laceration, a cut, and a black eye. Seriously, talk about taking one for the team! Sexton sounds like a warrior, though, saying it was the 11th time in his nine-year career he’s needed stitches on his face after a game. His eye was swollen shut Friday, but he’s saying it’s much better now and he’s ready to rock protective eye goggles against Phoenix. You gotta respect that kind of grit, even if his status is still questionable. Adou Thiero is also questionable with a left ankle sprain, a new injury not from the Bucks game, and information on it is sparse. With Reaves and Carr already out, Thiero could snag some extra minutes if he’s cleared to play.

Phoenix Isn’t Making It Any Easier

Facing the Suns on Sunday with all these question marks is rough. Phoenix started their season 1-5, which was a bit of a head-scratcher, but they’ve clearly found their stride, winning four of their last five games. They’re only listing Mark Williams as out after shoulder surgery, so they’re pretty healthy and coming in hot. The Lakers are going to need every healthy body they can get to keep their strong start going against a team that’s finally clicking. Sunday’s game is going to be a real test of depth and determination, and we’ll see if the Lakers can overcome this wave of injuries and illness to keep their season rolling.

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.