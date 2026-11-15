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Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, a UFC veteran of ten years, is officially calling it a career after his fight against Charles Radtke at UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden. This isn’t just another fighter stepping away, folks, this is a 43-year-old legend, a kickboxing savant who made his pro MMA debut at 26, finally saying goodbye to the Octagon, and the reasons he shared are incredibly powerful.

“Your Body Knows When It’s Done”

Thompson himself told Forbes that the brutal reality of aging, combined with a profound change in his personal life, pushed him to this decision. He’s 43 years old, and recovery after fights and even just training sessions has become a battle. He candidly shared, “My body does not recover like it used to. After my last fight, I went back to training and jacked my neck up; I hurt my lower back, and my knee started hurting.” He had to slow down just to feel better. But it’s not just the physical toll. Wonderboy also just had a baby girl, who is five months old, and that changed everything for him. He wants to be healthy, “nice and healthy; five, ten, fifteen years from now, we can go hiking, riding bikes, and I won’t be too banged up.” It hits hard when he says, “when your body knows, it’s time.”

The Wonderboy Legacy and His Final Foe

Thompson joined the UFC in 2012, kicking off a historic run that saw him win eight of his first nine fights in the promotion, including four knockouts. Remember that wild stalemate, the majority draw, with Tyron Woodley in his first title challenge at UFC 205 back in 2016? What a fight that was, even though the rematch went Woodley’s way. Since then, Thompson’s record stands at 4-7, and he’s currently on a three-fight skid, with his latest defeats coming from top fighters Gabriel Bonfim, Joaquin Buckley, and Shavkat Rakhmonov. But let’s not forget the incredible wins he stacked up against Jorge Masvidal, Vicente Luque, and Kevin Holland during that time. For his swansong, he’s facing 36-year-old Charles Radtke, who comes into UFC 334 on a two-fight win streak. Radtke joined the UFC in 2023 and holds a 5-2 record in the promotion, with an overall 12-5 professional record.

What’s Next for the Competitive Itch?

Even with the decision made, Thompson’s “competitive itch is still there,” he admitted. While he believes he’s “done with MMA,” he’s not ruling out other combat sports. “I’m a striker at heart, so maybe I’ll do some boxing in the future. But we’ll see what that holds when she gets a little older.” His coaches and family have been by his side through this, and he knows “it was heartbreaking.” He’s focused on being ready for Radtke, but even he’s unsure of the emotions that will hit him on fight night. UFC 334 is more than just a fight; it’s the final chapter for one of the sport’s true gentlemen warriors. You gotta tune in, Seattle, and watch Wonderboy step into the Octagon one last time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.