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LaNorris Sellers, the dynamic quarterback for No. 20 South Carolina, was officially sidelined for the start of the Gamecocks’ Saturday night matchup at Arkansas, a major blow after coach Shane Beamer had listed him as probable. Despite the optimism from Beamer, who confirmed X-rays on Sellers’ injured ankle came back negative, it was sophomore Cutter Woods who took the field, and the immediate results were, well, rough. South Carolina managed a measly 11 yards on just four plays on their opening drive, a stark contrast to the explosiveness Sellers brings.

The “Probable” QB Is Sidelined: What Happened?

Sellers originally tweaked that ankle in the Gamecocks’ 17-9 victory over Texas A&M on November 7. And get this: he still finished that game, even busting out a game-changing 41-yard touchdown run with only 41 seconds left. The guy’s a warrior, right? So when Beamer said the X-rays were clean and he was probable, you figured he’d be out there. But nope, the training staff clearly made the call to hold him back, leaving a huge hole for the Gamecocks against Arkansas.

Sellers’ Impact on the Season So Far

You just can’t overstate what Sellers means to this South Carolina offense. He’s been a beast this season, ranked fifth in the entire Southeastern Conference with 2,100 passing yards. We’re talking 17 touchdown passes against seven interceptions, showing he can sling it with the best of them. But it’s not just his arm, is it? The dude’s a dual threat, adding 637 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns to his stat line. Taking a player like that out of the lineup, even for a few plays, is absolutely massive. With Woods stepping in and that first drive stalling, you gotta wonder how long South Carolina can hold it together without their star signal-caller.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.