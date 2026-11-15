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Indiana football just keeps finding ways to make it happen, pulling off a 27-13 win over No. 18 USC. Talk about a heart-palpitating finish, right? This Hoosiers season has been a wild ride, full of “hair pulling-induced play,” and it’s clear their defense might actually be better than last year, even if the offense isn’t as efficient as that national title squad. Head coach Curt Cignetti’s crew simply finds a way, and honestly, that’s all that matters to them right now.

USC Showed Flash, But It Was an Empty Promise

Give USC some credit, they were competitive out there. Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman looked like future All-Americans, no doubt about it. Edge rusher Luke Wafle seems destined to join the Trojans’ long line of terrorizing defensive linemen. And the running back duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller? They were more effective than anyone against that dominant Indiana front-seven. So, there’s flash, right? Pizazz. Excitement. But here’s the kicker: after all that, the Trojans still left Bloomington as losers. This team is starting to feel like that overpriced Las Vegas steakhouse, you know the one? Looks good on paper, fancy menu, but by the time you’ve eaten a cut that’s just okay and you’re staring at a $300 bill, you’re just annoyed and disappointed. That’s the Lincoln Riley experience in a nutshell.

The Walls Are Closing In On Lincoln Riley

The Lincoln Riley hot seat conversation is back, big time. That Week 9 win over Ohio State was supposed to be a turning point, right? Riley even had a bunch of thoughts scrawled on paper for the postgame presser, which just tells you how much he feels the pressure. But let’s be real, even with their win over Northwestern, Ohio State is a far cry from the team that beat the Hoosiers a month ago. And USC’s “best wins” this fall? Penn State? Washington? Come on. Riley was brought in for College Football Playoff glory, and the Trojans haven’t even sniffed the field since Caleb Williams left. This loss means the “most hyped battle for Los Angeles in decades” is the only thing standing between USC and potentially their third eight-win season or worse in four years. That’s not gonna fly with the people writing the checks, or the stakeholders in Heritage Hall. USC needs to figure it out, and fast, because this season is spiraling for them.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.