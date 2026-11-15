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TD Garden was supposed to be a fortress for Boston during their November homestand, especially after getting their four-game win streak snapped by the Canadiens. But the Minnesota Wild, riding a scorching 10-game point streak, just rolled in and handed the Bruins a brutal 3-0 shutout loss. Talk about a rude awakening for a team looking to bounce back.

Wild Showed Up and Shut Down

This Wild team is clearly one of the NHL’s hottest squads right now, and they proved it tonight with a clinical performance. Matt Boldy has already tallied two hat tricks this season, and that offensive firepower clearly rubs off on the whole team. They got on the board in the first with Kirill Kaprizov putting one past Swayman on the rebound, though the buzzer had already sounded, so no dice. But the message was sent. Minnesota eventually got the lead with Quinn Hughes, assisted by Kaprizov and Brock Faber, getting one past Swayman during a 4-on-4 power play. Then, suddenly, it was 3-0. Blake Coleman kept the play alive through a maze of bodies, and after Minnesota kept possession three times, the puck got a piece of Zadorov and slipped by Swayman. Coleman got the credit, with Jonas Brodin and Bobby Brink assisting. The Wild were just relentless, and the Bruins had no answer.

Boston’s Struggles Were Real

Man, it was a rough night for Boston. They had opportunities, plenty of them, but they just couldn’t capitalize. E. Lindholm tried to rip one from the left side, but it got intercepted. Fraser Minten almost got one by Wallstedt, but it somehow slid behind the net. David Pastrnak tried to stuff one from the side, unable to get it past the goalie. Swayman, bless his heart, made a huge save late in the first, only for Kaprizov to find the back of the net right after the whistle. Boston just looked completely out of sync, struggling to get any zone time, even when they were at full strength.

And the penalties? A total mess. Hartman got two minutes for tripping Frederic Brunet, giving Boston their first advantage. Then Blake Coleman went down, and Elias Lindholm was hit with two minutes for high-sticking, creating a 4-on-4 situation. Later, Casey Mittelstadt got a two-minute roughing minor after elbowing Kirill Kaprizov in the face, though Kaprizov was clearly the aggressor coming in for a hit. Even Mark Kastelic and Jared Spurgeon got into it, with Spurgeon getting two minutes for cross-checking. It felt like the Bruins were constantly playing catch-up, and not just on the scoreboard.

This homestand was supposed to be Boston’s chance to take advantage of an extended stretch at home, with only one more road game remaining this month. After this kind of performance, losing a 3-0 shutout, they’ve got to find a way to get back on track. This next stretch at home is crucial if they want to get their rhythm back before the month is out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.