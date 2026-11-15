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Michigan took a brutal hit Saturday on the road against Oregon, not just on the scoreboard, but where it matters most: player health. Sophomore wide receiver JJ Buchanan, the team’s leading pass catcher, was rushed to the hospital after a serious injury in the first quarter, capping off an already rough day where the Wolverines gave up a season-high 31 points.

Game Day Disaster in Eugene

It was a tough scene all around in Eugene. Michigan walked in as huge underdogs, and honestly, they played like it. Oregon dropped 31 points on them, the most Michigan’s defense has given up all season. On the flip side, the Wolverines’ offense, under interim OC Jim Harding, managed to scrape together just seven points. Can you believe it? Seven points! And that single score came from a massive 70-yard run by Savion Hiter. Seriously, without that one play, they would have been completely shut out.

Buchanan’s Harrowing Exit

But the real gut punch came early. In the first quarter, JJ Buchanan, who’s been the go-to guy in the passing game, went down hard after trying to come down with a targeted pass. Head coach Kyle Whittingham didn’t mince words after the game. “JJ, they took him to the hospital,” Whittingham said. He wasn’t sure of all the details, but he mentioned they were rushing Buchanan for “more tests and just to check him out and make sure he’s OK.” Whittingham believes it was a shoulder injury, saying “Apparently,” and “I don’t know much about it,” which tells you how serious it was if the coach is still in the dark. Sideline reporter Josh Sims saw it up close, noting Buchanan was visibly emotional, even tearing up right after it happened. That just makes it hit harder, doesn’t it?

The Anemic Offense Just Got Weaker

Even before Buchanan went out, the passing game was a ghost. Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood combined for a pathetic 71 yards the whole game. Anemic, the article called it, and that feels like an understatement. Now, with your leading receiver likely out, you gotta wonder how this offense digs itself out of this hole. Given the severity of needing a hospital trip, it’s looking seriously doubtful Buchanan plays next week against UCLA, and potentially even the week after that when they face Ohio State. That’s a huge blow to an offense already struggling to find its footing.

So, Michigan has to regroup fast. They’ve got UCLA next week, and then a huge road game against Ohio State. Without Buchanan, and with an offense that’s only putting up seven points, it’s going to be a steep climb. They’ve got to find something, anything, to spark that offense before things get even tougher.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.