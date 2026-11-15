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No. 6 Texas is rolling into Baton Rouge to battle No. 21 LSU in a monster SEC showdown, and boy, are the stakes high. The Longhorns have shaken off some early season missteps and are charging hard back into the SEC title race, ripping off three straight wins, including a 34-20 trouncing of No. 18 Missouri last week. Meanwhile, LSU just faced its biggest test against No. 5 Alabama and completely faltered, taking a tough 31-13 loss where their offense looked lost, gaining only 2.3 yards per carry. This isn’t just another game; it is the first time Texas has played in Death Valley since 1953, and their first-ever clash as conference mates! You know that stadium is gonna be absolutely rocking.

Arch Manning Is Cooking, Tigers’ Playoff Hopes Are Toast

Let’s talk about Texas quarterback Arch Manning, because man, this kid is finding his groove. He had some growing pains midseason, yeah, especially with those shaky performances against Florida and Oklahoma. But over the last two weeks? He has absolutely come alive. The junior, who was the No. 1 overall recruit, is completing an insane 76% of his passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in their last two wins. He is finally settling in, and that is a terrifying thought for any defense trying to slow down the Longhorns. LSU, on the other hand, is fighting for their playoff lives after falling to a brutal 0-3 against ranked opponents. Their dreams are almost completely dead, ranked outside the top 20 in the CFP Rankings. They need this game desperately, but with Manning playing like this, it is gonna be a monumental task.

Defense Wins Championships, But Can LSU’s Offense Keep Up?

If you love hard-nosed football, this is your game. Texas and LSU boast two of the top three defenses in the SEC, right there with Georgia in almost every important stat. The Tigers are stout against the run, holding opponents to a measly 2.7 yards per carry. But Texas? They are straight-up killers against the pass, giving up only 5.4 yards per pass attempt while snagging six interceptions to eight touchdowns allowed. With two units this dominant, you know we are in for a low-scoring slugfest in Death Valley. The big question is whether LSU’s offense, which has struggled against elite teams and especially against Alabama’s defense, can find any kind of rhythm against what will likely be the best defense they play all season.

Texas is still in solid shape for the postseason thanks to their strong resume, even with a potential third loss. LSU’s path, however, looks almost impossible. They still have games against No. 6 Texas and No. 8 Volunteers, but even a 9-3 record might not be enough. The experts are leaning towards Texas, picking them at +4. This isn’t just a game, it is a chance for Texas to solidify their playoff push, and for LSU, it is pretty much their last stand. You gotta tune in Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This one is going to be electric.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.