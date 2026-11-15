Chicago Bears logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Virginia pulled off a critical 36-7 win over Cal, snapping a three-game losing streak and moving to 5-5 on the season, putting them just one victory away from bowl eligibility. This wasn’t just any win, either. After a brutal 51-7 loss two weeks ago, and with the season hanging by a thread at 4-5, the Cavaliers’ defense showed up in a massive way, shutting down Cal’s offense and creating game-changing turnovers that decided the outcome.

Defense Says “No More Losing” With Game-Changing Plays

Let’s be real, the first half wasn’t exactly pretty. UVA scored nine points, racked up six penalties for 79 yards, and yet still led 16-7 at the break, thanks almost entirely to their defense. That defense then decided to just flat out shut the Golden Bears out in the entire second half. Cal managed a measly 201 total yards of offense for the whole game, with just 42 of those coming on 25 carries, a pathetic 1.7 yards per rush. Their quarterbacks completed only 19 of 35 passes for 159 yards, but that’s not even the full story because Virginia picked off three of those passes, taking two of them to the house. The biggest moment, the absolute momentum swing of the entire game, came late in the second quarter. Virginia was up 9-0, and Cal drove all the way to the Virginia 4-yard line, facing fourth-and-goal. Instead of taking the easy points, the Golden Bears tried a fake field goal out of a wild formation. Their tight end, Mason Mini, was under pressure the second the ball was snapped. His throw went nowhere near a receiver, and Brandyn Hillman snatched it in the end zone, taking it 100 yards the other way for the longest pick-six in UVA history! Instead of a potential two-point game, it was 16-0. That play, right there, changed everything.

Kam Robinson and Montino Williams Piling On the Interceptions

Just when Cal thought they might be finding a rhythm, Kam Robinson reminded them why they should always look for No. 5. With just four seconds left in the third quarter, Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele never saw Robinson lurking underneath and threw it right to him. Robinson, cool as you like, took it 33 yards to extend the lead to 26-7 and went straight to celebrate with the fans. And get this: it was his second straight year with a pick-six against Cal! Last November, he had a 35-yarder in a 31-21 win. You’d think Cal would have learned by now, right? Robinson wasn’t just about the pick-six, though. He led the team with 12 tackles. To cap it all off, Montino Williams added the third interception in the fourth quarter, the first of his career, on a batted ball that led to a Will Bettridge field goal. These takeaways weren’t just big plays; they were game-deciding moments.

The Pass Rush Finally Wakes Up

Earlier in the season, you could feel the frustration with the lack of a pass rush, the inability to actually bring the quarterback down. Well, on Saturday, it finally showed up! Virginia sacked Cal’s quarterback four times for 35 yards. Cazeem Moore had a sack and a half, Matthew Fobbs-White and Nnanna Anyanwu each got one, and Fisher Camac added a half. And that doesn’t even count the constant pressure that kept Sagapolutele scrambling and just throwing the ball away, leading to him finishing with a whopping -21 rushing yards. The pass rush saved its best for the fourth quarter, delivering back-to-back sacks from Anyanwu and M (whose last name was cut off, but you know he was bringing it!). This team fought their way to a huge victory.

This cathartic win puts Virginia at 5-5, needing just one more victory to secure bowl eligibility. After the season they’ve had, that’s a massive turnaround and something to truly look forward to.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.