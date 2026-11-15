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The Cleveland Cavaliers, already sitting at a disappointing 6-7 this season, pulled a stunner this week, opting to sit nearly their entire rotation, including Jarrett Allen, James Harden, Sam Merrill, and Peyton Watson, for a *home game* against the Dallas Mavericks. This isn’t just a weird decision, it is one that has fans absolutely furious, and honestly, who can blame them?

The ‘Player Care’ Excuse That Lit the Fuse

So, what went down? The team got stuck in Miami due to a nationwide ground stop for all airports on Friday. Being on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs could only fly home this morning. Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell reportedly argued that the game against Dallas should be canceled entirely. While the match stayed on, Mitchell, along with the rest of the core rotation, didn’t have to play. Head coach Kenny Atkinson, before tip-off, explained it was a collaboration of several internal departments. “I do think you have more internal conversations,” Atkinson said. “Sports science, athletic training, front office, there’s a lot of thought that goes into it, and I know our default is player care and player health, above all. That’s how we approach things, and we put everything into the conversation. You have to come up with decisions, and I know our first priority is what’s in the best interest of player health and player care long-term.” Sure, it’s tough to play after flying all day. It messes with routines, increases injury risk, throws off rhythm. Mitchell’s mind and body weren’t ready, apparently. But here’s the kicker: this was a home game.

A Home Game Burned: Fans Call Out The ‘Soft’ Cavs

And that’s where the wheels came completely off the wagon for the fans. People who bought tickets, who planned their Saturday night around seeing their team, got absolutely hosed. The outrage exploded online. “Biggest load of bullsh*t I ever heard. If that is the case, then just forfeit the game and go home,” one fan posted. “No one should play then. Shame on the Cavs organization. Home game Saturday night.” Another fan chimed in, “I see they aren’t exactly trying to beat the reputation of being soft. Sitting your stars for a home game is weak.” One disgruntled fan even pulled back their money, writing, “I was close to purchasing game tickets and the DAZN Pass again, but after this, I’m not investing my time into this soft organization. This doesn’t represent CLE.” A “throwaway game for the Cavs,” as another fan put it. “If they don’t give a sh*t, why should we?” This is the exact opposite of what you want from your fanbase.

Is This Just Who the Cavs Are Now?

This careless attitude isn’t new, apparently. The Cavaliers have been criticized for “going through the motions” in games and for giving less than maximum effort over the past few years. You combine that with some ugly playoff losses and now decisions like this, where they essentially give away a crucial game, and you’ve got a real problem. This team desperately needs some momentum right now, sitting at 6-7. A home game, a Saturday night, was the perfect chance to grab it. Instead, unless some miracle happens, the Cavaliers are looking at another loss, pushing them to 6-8 on the season. That is a far cry from the team that just made an Eastern Conference Finals run, and it is a terrible look for an organization that is supposed to be building something special. They need to figure out what they are about, and fast, because their fans are clearly losing patience.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.