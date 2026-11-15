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Oregon’s defense hit the field against the Michigan Wolverines, but star linebacker Jerry Mixon, fourth-leading tackler with 42 this season, was nowhere to be found. He missed the entire game, his status a total mystery as the Ducks rolled to a dominant 31-7 victory over Michigan.

The Pregame Tweak That Changed Everything, For One Game

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning finally spilled the beans after the game. Turns out, Mixon practiced all week like normal, but then tweaked something during pregame warmups. That’s it! Just a tweak, not some season-ending bombshell. Lanning said they held him out for purely precautionary reasons. And here’s the best part, the news we were all waiting for: Lanning believes Mixon will be fine going forward. Talk about a relief, right? This kid’s a beast, on pace to blow past his 57 tackles from last season, already stacking up 2 passes defensed and an interception this year. Losing that kind of production, even for a game, felt huge.

Stepping Up, But Not Perfectly

With Mixon sidelined, Dylan Williams and Devon Jackson got the nod, and the rest of the linebacker crew had themselves a day, mostly. Jackson was flying around, snagging seven tackles, and Williams absolutely ate, leading the team with 11 tackles. Sophomore Gavin Nix even got more run than usual, tying his career-high with four tackles. They were solid, no doubt. But you know how it is, one bad play can haunt you. And boy, were they nowhere to be found when Michigan running back Savion Hiter busted that 70-yard touchdown in the first half. Other than that breakaway, though? They were nails. It just shows you what Mixon brings, and what happens when he’s not there to clean up every single mess.

So, yeah, we saw the Ducks absolutely lay the smack down on Michigan, and that’s huge. But the real story here is Mixon. Personnel close to the team are feeling good about his status moving forward. We’re all just waiting to see when that dude is back on the field, ready to wreak havoc.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.