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Emmett Brown absolutely torched Nicholls, throwing two of his three touchdown passes in the second half to power Incarnate Word to a huge 42-24 victory on Saturday. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement after trailing deep in the third quarter.

Brown Takes Over, Incarnate Word Explodes

The Cardinals were down 24-21 in the third after a 7-yard pick-6 from Nicholls’ Charlie Diedrich. That’s a gut punch, right? But Brown said, “Not today.” He immediately responded, hitting Dane Farley with a 4-yard touchdown pass to snag a 28-24 lead late in the third quarter. Then, early in the fourth, Brown kept the pressure on, connecting with Isaiah Champagne for a massive 36-yard TD, stretching that lead to 35-24 with 14:08 left to play. What a turn. Brown ended the day with 15 of 24 passes completed for 200 yards, plus he chewed up 80 yards rushing on 13 carries. Don’t forget, he also had a 35-yard touchdown strike to Jacob Emmers back in the first quarter. This dude was locked in.

Cardinals on a Roll, Nicholls Searching

It wasn’t just Brown, though. Jayden Hibbler was a beast on the ground, racking up 115 yards on 20 carries, including a 17-yard touchdown run. And Damashja Harris sealed the deal with a 5-yard scoring run, capping off a 10-play, 58-yard drive with under two minutes left. This win marks the fifth straight for No. 22 ranked Incarnate Word, pushing their record to 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Southland Conference. They walked into this game only one back of conference leaders Lamar and Stephen F. Austin, so this W was huge for their standing.

On the other side, Nicholls just couldn’t hang on. Quarterback Preston Welch threw for 105 yards and a touchdown, but those two interceptions, including that pick-6, were killers. Nicholls now sits at 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

What’s Next for Both Squads

Nicholls has to regroup fast as they host Southeastern Louisiana this coming Thursday. Can they bounce back from this kind of late-game collapse? Incarnate Word, riding high on this five-game win streak, will head on the road to face East Texas A&M on Saturday. Can Brown keep this heater going? You know the Cardinals are looking to keep that conference pressure on.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.