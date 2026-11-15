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Wake Forest completely obliterated SMU on the road, hanging 49 points on them to just 7, with a mind-blowing 42 unanswered points piled up in the first half alone. If you haven’t been watching the Demon Deacons, Week 11 was probably the wake-up call you needed to see just how dangerous this team has become.

The Demon Deacons Are Done With Bubble Talk

Seriously, Wake Forest doesn’t belong anywhere near the College Football Playoff bubble anymore. They went into Dallas, shut down a good SMU team, and walked out with a dominant 49-7 victory. Quarterback Gio Lopez tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Hernandez for their third score, and that was just the start of them quieting the crowd and any remaining doubters. Think about this: over their last four games, Wake Forest has outscored opponents a ridiculous 145-0 in the first half. A hundred and forty-five to zero! The Deacs shouldn’t be sitting at No. 13, just outside the playoff picture. This is a team that looks absolutely worthy of being in the top 12. Right now, it might not even be a stretch to say they’re the ACC’s best, especially considering Miami, who beat them earlier by 13, is now without Malachi Toney for the rest of the regular season. This team is good, and they are very dangerous.

Houston’s Hopes Explode On The Road

On the flip side, Houston’s high hopes for Willie Fritz’s third season at the helm just went up in smoke. The Cougars suffered a stunning 42-32 road loss to Colorado on Friday night, a setback that pretty much torpedoed any Big 12 and College Football Playoff aspirations they had. That loss drops them to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the league. Colorado, needing to win out for a bowl game, rallied hard. They were down 20-7 just before halftime, then dropped two quick scores. DeKalon Taylor sparked them with a 67-yard run, and JaQuail Smith’s 32-yard scoring scamper with just 36 seconds left gave the Buffaloes a halftime lead. Coming out of the break, Isaac Wilson connected with Joseph Williams for a 53-yard breakaway pass, and backup quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne’s 14-yard run sealed a 15-point cushion that Houston just couldn’t overcome. Now, the only question left for Houston is where they’re headed for a bowl.

UCLA Stays Spotless, Weathering Every Storm

Whatever the universe throws at the UCLA Bruins, they just keep finding ways to win. It ain’t always pretty, but it sure is effective. The Bruins are still spotless through 10 games and they’re surging up those College Football Playoff rankings after their gritty 22-14 victory over a red-hot Illinois team in the Rose Bowl. And get this: they pulled it off despite a driving rain and even losing starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach for a big chunk of the game. That’s a team that knows how to win, plain and simple.

Week 11 delivered exactly what we expect from college football: contenders putting on clinics, dreams getting shattered, and some teams just flat-out refusing to lose. We saw No. 1 Georgia demolish No. 22 Missouri, No. 9 Indiana pull out a win against USC with monster plays, and both No. 3 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee dial up suffocating defense in tough SEC victories. The cream is rising, but the road to the top is still wild.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.