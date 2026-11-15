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Freshman running back Javian Mallory absolutely exploded, scoring three touchdowns to lead the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes to a 36-25 victory over Duke on Saturday. This performance wasn’t just a win, it was a statement. Miami bounced back hard from their loss to Notre Dame, proving they’re for real and keeping that incredible 9-1 overall record and a perfect 7-0 in the ACC standings.

Mallory’s Breakout Night Was Pure Magic

We’re talking about a freshman here who hadn’t seen this much action, and he delivered a massive night. It started with Darian Mensah hitting him on a short shovel pass, and then, *boom*! Mallory dodged two defenders, gone, 63 yards for the first score of the game. You could feel the shift right there, that play set the tone for the entire night for the kid from West Boca Raton High. That first touchdown was a sign of what was coming, setting up the Hurricanes’ big win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defense Held, Offense Capitalized (Mostly)

Miami’s defense deserves a shout-out too, stepping up big time by stopping Duke on their first three drives, forcing punts or short gains. Though, Duke’s running back Nate Sheppard did break off a 47-yard run to tie the game at 10 later. Our offense, on the other hand, had three drives of 50 yards or more that reached the red zone in the first half. You want touchdowns there, right? But hey, we settled for field goals on two of them, with Weinberg kicking his second short one late in the half to put Miami up 13-10. Not ideal, but we got the points, and Mallory made sure we got plenty more.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.