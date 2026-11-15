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Carl Cheffers, a ref we all know, is hitting the field as an umpire for our Seahawks’ Week 10 matchup against the Raiders. Yeah, you read that right. The NFL pulled a massive audible on officiating crews thanks to a Friday FAA ground stop that totally threw everything into chaos. This isn’t just a minor shuffle, folks. This is a full-blown shake-up impacting multiple games, and it means our Hawks will have a familiar referee working a completely different role in what is sure to be a wild game.

The Gridlock That Changed Everything

An FAA ground stop on Friday sent shockwaves through the NFL’s meticulously planned officiating assignments. The league had to scramble, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns. The fallout is pretty wild: we’re seeing two regular referees working as umpires, three backup referees getting the call to run games, four officials pulling double-duty on multiple games, and even one game without any on-site replay officials. It’s a logistical nightmare, and our Seahawks are right in the middle of it. So what does this mean for our guys? Carl Cheffers, who’s usually the head ref calling the shots, will be an umpire under Bill Vinovich for the Raiders’ home game against Seattle. And he’s not alone, Alex Kemp, another typically a referee, is also being reassigned as an umpire for the Packers-Vikings game. Talk about shaking things up!

Officials on Overtime: Caffeine Will Be Crucial

Beyond the referee musical chairs, some officials are getting absolutely slammed with work this Sunday. Don Willard, who usually works as a side judge, is stepping up as a referee for the Colts’ home game against the Dolphins. But get this, he’s not done after that! Willard then has to make a nearly two-hour drive to Cincinnati to work the night game between the Bengals and Steelers. Can you imagine that commute? He’s not riding solo either. Umpire Terry Killens, field judge Jabir Walker, and side judge Justin Larrew are also making that same trek from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after working the Colts-Dolphins game. Seriously, can you imagine the caffeine intake for that crew? The biggest worry here is if the Colts-Dolphins game goes into overtime, delaying their arrival in Cincinnati even further. On top of that, the Panthers’ home game against the Saints won’t even have on-site replay officials and assistants because those crews were all in Detroit for a clinic on Friday when the ground stop hit. Most were able to get to their assignments, but not for that one.

So, as our Hawks get ready to battle the Raiders, keep an eye on the stripe crew. This Week 10 officiating shake-up is something else, and you know the 12s will be watching every call extra close with Carl Cheffers in an unfamiliar role. Let’s get that W!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.