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Allen Iverson’s blunt advice to Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. is finally out, and when you see what the kid is doing on the court, it all makes perfect sense. This isn’t just some casual fan interaction either; Iverson apparently dropped the wisdom bomb during Acuff’s senior year of high school, and it clearly stuck.

AI’s Unfiltered Wisdom Unleashed

Acuff spilled the beans on the “Road Trippin’ podcast” Saturday, detailing the genesis of his connection with the NBA icon. Imagine this: you’re a high school senior, you just signed with Reebok, and you’re at the Iverson Classic, ready to ball out in a one-on-one tournament. Then, out of nowhere, AI himself rolls up. “There go AI,” Acuff recalled thinking, immediately deciding, “Yeah, I’m finna win.” And he did. That’s when Iverson first acknowledged him, stood up, and shook his hand. Acuff told him he was his favorite player, and “ever since then, it’s been a great connection.” The core of AI’s message, the one he “installed” in the young guard, was pure Iverson: “Just always be a dog first. Don’t worry about nothing. Be a dog first. Go out there and play hard and everything else will come later.” Acuff gets it, calling Iverson “my dog” and recognizing that the advice resonates with how Iverson himself played, hustling “no matter what.”

Rookie Dominance: The Numbers Don’t Lie

And if you’ve been watching Acuff, you know he’s taking that “dog first” mentality straight to the league. The 19-year-old, who measured 6’2″ at the NBA draft combine, is absolutely tearing it up for the Kings. He ranks No. 1 among all rookies, averaging a massive 25.4 points and 7.2 assists per game. Add to that 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals nightly, and you’ve got a seriously well-rounded game from a first-year player. It makes you think about Iverson, who dominated the league as a 6’0″ guard, winning four scoring titles and an MVP. Both guys, relatively undersized, just going out there and *getting to it*.

Finding His Shot, Heating Up The League

While his season shooting splits of 41.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep might look a little shaky overall, you gotta look closer. This kid is figuring it out on the fly. Over his past eight games, Acuff has sharpened his shot significantly, posting an impressive 44.6 percent from the field, 38.0 percent from three-point territory, and a stellar 88.6 percent from the free-throw line. That’s a massive jump, and it shows he’s settling in and finding his rhythm. Acuff is proving AI’s advice right: be a dog, play hard, and everything else, including those improved shooting numbers, will definitely come. Keep an eye on this kid, because if he keeps playing like *that*, Iverson’s legacy is living on in a big way.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.