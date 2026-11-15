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Olympic bronze medalist Ami Nakai of Japan is absolutely crushing it at Saatva Skate America, holding a significant lead after delivering the world’s top short program score this season. We’re talking 82.20 points, earned right here in Everett, and she’s not just looking for a win in our backyard, she’s eyeing a complete sweep of her two Grand Prix regular season events.

Nakai’s Dominance and the Road to the Grand Prix Final

Nakai, an 18-year-old dynamo, landed a triple Axel en route to that incredible 82.20 point score. She’s got a solid 7.96 point lead over Alexandra Ignatova from Russia, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist who recently made history herself by becoming the first mom to snag a Grand Prix singles podium finish. Remember when Nakai opened the Grand Prix season last month? Yeah, she repeated as Grand Prix France champion. This isn’t just a flash in the pan; Nakai is the top returning women’s singles skater from the Milan Cortina Olympics this season, especially with gold medalist Alysa Liu taking the year off and silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan having retired. The stakes are clear: if Nakai finishes first or second here at Skate America, she’s punched her ticket to December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final. She might even make it if she finishes lower, but let’s be real, she’s going for the top spot.

History Made: Alexa Gasparotto’s Triple Axel Milestone

While Nakai is stealing headlines at the top, another American skater made some serious history right here in Everett. Alexa Gasparotto became the first Black woman to land a triple Axel on the Grand Prix Series. She previously landed a triple Axel in non-Grand Prix competition, but doing it on this stage is a massive moment for the sport. Gasparotto placed 12th, but that historic jump is what everyone’s going to remember. It just goes to show you the level of talent and groundbreaking performances we’re seeing.

Ice Dance and What’s Next on the Ice

It wasn’t just singles skaters making waves. Earlier Saturday, world bronze medalists Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik started their season strong, topping the rhythm dance in their debut. Their 82.52 points were just four hundredths shy of the top score this Grand Prix season, set by Olympic gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France. Zingas and Kolesnik are pushing to give the U.S. its 17th Skate America ice dance title in the last 18 editions. They’re definitely the top returning U.S. dance couple, with Olympic silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates taking the season off and their return uncertain. Skate America is still rolling, folks! Later Saturday, get ready for the men’s free skate, featuring Ilia Malinin, and the pairs’ free. Then, Sunday brings the highly anticipated free skate, where Nakai looks to seal her Grand Prix sweep. You do not want to miss it!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.