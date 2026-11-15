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Every single winner from UFC 334 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in New York gave post-fight interviews, and fans can now get full access to what went down backstage immediately after the fights. All 13 victorious fighters from the stacked card stepped up to the mic, offering their raw takes on their triumphs.

Hear From The Biggest Names Like Harrison and Gane

You know these fighters don’t hold back, and getting their immediate reactions is pure gold. We’re talking about heavy hitters like Kayla Harrison, who faced off against Amanda Nunes, and Ciryl Gane, who battled Josh Hokit. Their insights right after stepping out of the Octagon are always must-listen material. Also available are the thoughts of Uros Medic, who fought Kevin Holland, and Caio Borralho after his bout with Yousri Belgaroui. Dana White’s post-event comments are in there too, giving us the full picture from the top.

All 13 Winners Sound Off Backstage

This isn’t just about the main events, folks. MMA Junkie was right there backstage throughout the entire UFC 334 event, capturing every single winner’s post-fight news conference. That means you can hear from Drew Dober after his clash with Chris Duncan, and Stephen Thompson who went up against Charles Radtke. The list keeps going: Bilal Hasan, Luis Gurule, Evan Elder, Juan Diaz, Bia Mesquita, Melquizael Costa, Cesar Almeida, and Terrance McKinney all gave their thoughts after securing their wins. This is unfiltered access to every single victor.

Get ready to dive deep into the immediate aftermath of UFC 334. These are the moments when fighters are still riding the high of victory, or processing the gravity of their performance. Hearing what they had to say right after the final buzzer is exactly what we crave as fans, offering unfiltered insight into their minds and what’s next for them.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.