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No. 1 Georgia absolutely stomped No. 22 Missouri on Saturday, rolling to a commanding 48-21 victory at Sanford Stadium and making sure everyone knows they are not giving up that top spot without a fight. This wasn’t some nail-biter. This was a statement, especially after that 27-24 stumble against unranked Auburn that saw them fall to No. 3 earlier in the season. Georgia climbed back to No. 1 with convincing wins, and boy, did they defend it.

Zero Chance From the Jump: The Early Dominance

Talk about setting the tone, huh? This game was lopsided from the *very* first snap. Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons probably still has nightmares about Raylen Wilson. The Georgia linebacker snagged an interception on Missouri’s first offensive play, and just two plays later, running back Nate Frazier was in the end zone with a four-yard run. That’s how you start a game! Georgia’s defense wasn’t messing around either, immediately holding Missouri to a three-and-out on their next drive.

Then, the offense just kept pouring it on. Quarterback Gunner Stockton linked up with wide receiver Isiah Canion for a huge 33-yard gain, capping off a quick four-play, 60-yard drive with a designed run for a touchdown. Frazier, who was an absolute beast, scored his second touchdown of the day on an 11-play, 87-yard drive, pushing the lead to a ridiculous 21-0. Missouri managed just one first down across four offensive drives in that first quarter. Georgia scored on their first five possessions, hitting a monstrous 31-0 lead before Missouri’s Naeshaun Montgomery finally caught a touchdown from Simmons late in the second quarter. But let’s be real, the game was over before it really even began.

Stockton, Frazier & That Balanced Attack

Georgia’s balanced offensive attack was just relentless, with contributions from all three units of their team. Gunner Stockton was surgical, going 18-of-24 for 252 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. He ran the show beautifully. But the real star on the ground? Nate Frazier. The guy pounded out 72 yards on 14 carries and punched in three touchdowns. Seriously, *three* TDs.

Isiah Canion hauled in four catches for 63 yards and a score, while Craig Dandridge led all receivers with six receptions for 85 yards, and Talyn Taylor added three catches for 63 yards. On Missouri’s side, Austin Simmons tried to get things going, finishing with 175 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw that early interception that just crippled their momentum. Donovan Olugbode, Naeshaun Montgomery, and Kenric Lanier II all caught touchdowns from Simmons in the second half, but with Georgia already up 31-0, it was way too little, way too late. Missouri finished with a measly 286 total yards and were held to a three-and-out on six of their drives. That’s just brutal.

What’s Next for the No. 1 Dawgs

With this dominant win, Georgia improves to an impressive 9-1 record, including a 7-1 mark in the SEC. They’ve now defeated three ranked opponents by double-digit margins, proving this No. 1 ranking is no fluke. Missouri, on the other hand, drops to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play, and they’re undoubtedly going to tumble out of the rankings after a performance like that.

Next up, Georgia hits the road to visit No. 17 South Carolina. That’s not an easy game, but if they play anything like they did against Missouri, they’ll be just fine. After that, they’re back home to face Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are absolutely rolling right now, and the rest of the league needs to take notice: No. 1 Georgia is here to stay.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.