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The No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a massive Big 12 battle this Saturday night. Both teams are absolutely rolling right now, climbing the College Football Playoff rankings after dominant offensive performances last week. Oklahoma State, sitting at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, just hammered Kansas State 66-28. Not to be outdone, Texas Tech, with an 8-1 record and 5-1 in conference play, moved up three spots after taking down West Virginia 53-48. This is going to be a shootout, no question.

Offense, Offense, Everywhere!

If you live for points, get ready for an absolute fireworks display. Oklahoma State boasts the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense, averaging a ridiculous 42 points per game. Texas Tech isn’t far behind, coming in at ninth nationally with 38.1 points per contest. Both squads are fresh off putting up video-game numbers. Oklahoma State’s 66 points against Kansas State? Insane. And Texas Tech hitting 53 against West Virginia, which marks their second 53-point game in their last four outings, shows this isn’t a fluke. The Cowboys have been putting up at least 49 points in three straight games, too. This isn’t just a good offense, this is elite, high-octane football.

Quarterback Showdown: Future Pro vs. Veteran Gunslinger

Keep your eyes locked on the quarterbacks, because these guys are legit. Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker is not just having a fantastic season, his play has rocketed him into the conversation as a potential No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. He is second in the nation in passing yards with 2,962, and he has thrown for the most passing touchdowns in the country, hitting 29 already. Mestemaker has thrown for at least four touchdowns in three straight games, which is just absurd. He is backed up by running back Caleb Hawkins, who is seventh nationally in rushing yards with 1,081, including a monstrous 175 yards just last week. Hawkins is averaging 237.7 total yards over his last three games, with seven total touchdowns in that span. Talk about a duo!

On the Texas Tech side, Thomas Castellanos is making the most of his time. This guy is at his fourth school in five years, having even started for Florida State last year. He is a seasoned veteran who knows how to put up numbers, evident by his 362 yards and five touchdowns last week against West Virginia. This isn’t some rookie trying to figure things out, this is a quarterback who has seen it all and is making plays when it matters most.

What’s at Stake in This Big 12 Clash

This game is more than just bragging rights; it’s about making a statement in the Big 12. With Oklahoma State trading at $0.62 per contract to win and Texas Tech listed at $0.39, the oddsmakers are seeing a close one. The total points for the game are set at 73.5, which tells you everything you need to know about the offensive firepower on display. You know both teams are going to empty the tank.

This Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET, it’s going down. You get two ranked teams, two explosive offenses, and a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick quarterback. You do not want to miss this Big 12 battle; it’s going to be wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.