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Rex Ryan will be on ESPN’s Sunday pregame show, despite his recent arrest in Nashville for allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck. This move has everyone buzzing about ESPN’s silence on the whole thing.

The Arrest, The Charges, and What We Know

Ryan was arrested on November 4 after the incident where he reportedly ran over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck. The situation is serious, too. He is currently facing six misdemeanors because of it. What’s next for him legally? He is due in court sometime next month, so we know this isn’t going away quietly. The word is that there’s video of the whole incident, but it hasn’t dropped yet. You know it’s coming though, right?

ESPN’s Shocking Silence

ESPN hasn’t said much at all about their analyst since the arrest. It’s wild. The network finally broke its silence, but it was barely a peep. They confirmed Saturday night that, “As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown.” That’s it. Don’t expect him to actually talk about any of it on air, either. It’s not believed he will address the matter, which just adds to the whole bizarre situation.

Will Anyone Even Tune In?

Here’s the kicker: Some are wondering if his presence, or lack thereof, will even be noticed. With the Patriots and Lions kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET, a lot of folks might already be dialed into the actual games instead of the pregame show. Still, it makes you wonder what ESPN is thinking, letting this play out on national television with so many unanswered questions. What happens if that video finally drops next week?

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.