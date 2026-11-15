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Folarin Balogun finally broke his USMNT scoring drought since the 2026 World Cup, blasting one home against Haiti on Saturday, but it was his “Dame Time” celebration that really had everyone talking. The USMNT striker tapped his wrist after the goal, a clear nod to Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and then told TNT Sports’ Melissa Ortiz exactly why he did it. This wasn’t just a celebration, it was a statement.

“It’s Just My Time. I’m Back.”

Balogun’s explanation for the Lillard-inspired celebration cut right to the core of what he’s been going through. “After the World Cup has been a bit of a up-and-down period for me, so it’s just nice to come back here with the boys, get the win, and get a goal,” he said. He wasn’t subtle about the Lillard homage either, adding, “Just giving homage to Damian Lillard, Dame Time. I wanted to kind of show it’s just my time. I’m back.” That “I’m back” part? Man, you could feel that. Lillard himself just returned from an Achilles injury and is leading his team to a 9-3 start, so the inspiration makes total sense. Balogun’s goal was the final punch in a massive 6-0 blowout over Haiti in Miami, a win that locked in the United States’ spot in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. It’s his first goal back with the USMNT since he was a central figure in their run to the World Cup’s Round of 16. That’s a huge moment for him, personally and for the squad.

Monaco Woes and a New Chapter

The “up-and-down period” Balogun mentioned isn’t just talk, it’s his reality at the club level. After that incredible World Cup run, he tried to make a move from French club AS Monaco to the Premier League’s Everton, but that transfer fell through. Since then, he’s seen very limited playing time with Monaco. It’s a frustrating situation for a player with his talent. According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, Balogun has had enough and plans to transfer from Monaco in January. His “Dame Time” goal and the confidence behind it could be exactly what he needs to build momentum, not just for the national team, but for his club future too. He’s making it clear he’s ready for a fresh start.

The USMNT now heads to Cincinnati for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal. This game is going to be massive for the squad, and it’s also going to mark manager Mauricio Pochettino’s final game with the team before he takes on the coaching role at Manchester United. Can Balogun ride this high and put on another show? You know he’s gonna bring that “it’s my time” energy, and frankly, we can’t wait to see it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.