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Purdue football coach Barry Odom has turned to senior defensive analyst Dave Steckel to call plays for Saturday’s game at Iowa, making the move after firing defensive coordinator Kevin Kane following a tough loss to Maryland. This isn’t just a shake-up; it’s a desperate play to salvage a season spiraling out of control.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Why Kane Was Fired

Let’s be real, the defense has been a mess. Purdue had hit a midseason 3-3 record, but then dropped three consecutive games, culminating in the loss to Maryland. The numbers heading into this weekend’s game at Iowa were brutal: Purdue was dead last among Big Ten teams in nearly every important defensive category. We are talking about yards allowed per play, third down defense, and even plays of 20-plus yards allowed. It’s tough to watch. Kane, who was in his second stint as defensive coordinator, got the axe nine games into the season. When you’re at the bottom of the barrel like that, something has to give, and Odom clearly felt he had no other choice.

Who Is Dave Steckel? A Look At The New Defensive Play Caller

So, who’s the guy stepping into the fire? Dave Steckel joined Purdue’s staff as a senior analyst this offseason, so he’s not entirely new to the program. But this is a big step up. He’s got some serious experience, though. Steckel served as Missouri’s defensive coordinator from 2009-14, which is a solid run, and then spent five seasons as the head coach at Missouri State. It’s not like he’s fresh off the couch. Coach Odom himself has spent a huge chunk of his career as a defensive coordinator, including at his alma mater Missouri, then Memphis from 2012-14, and Arkansas from 2020-22, before his two-year run as UNLV’s head coach. You can bet Odom knows what it takes on that side of the ball, and he’s bringing in a guy with a similar resume.

Steckel’s immediate challenge is against an Iowa team that ranks second in the Big Ten for rushing yards per attempt, even if they are 13th in pass efficiency. It’s a tough first test for the new play-caller, and the entire Big Ten is watching to see if this desperate move can turn Purdue’s season around.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.