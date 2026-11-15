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Ethan Eddins just became the hero of Pine Bluff, sinking a 43-yard walk-off field goal that wasn’t just a win, it was Prairie View A&M taking a HUGE step toward punching their ticket to the SWAC championship game. This clutch kick secured a 13-10 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, completely flipping the West Division standings with only one week left in the regular season.

A Nail-Biter Decided by One Kick

Man, what a game! Prairie View A&M battled it out against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Field, and it came down to the wire. The Panthers pulled off the 13-10 win thanks to Eddins’ monster 43-yard walk-off boot, capping a gritty 13-play, 45-yard drive. Talk about pressure! Before that, Pine Bluff had tied things up at 10-10 in the fourth quarter on Trey Glymph’s 38-yard field goal with 13 minutes left. Prairie View had actually carried a 10-7 lead into the final quarter. Their lone touchdown came from quarterback Tevin Carter on a 5-yard run in the second, which tied the score at 7-7 at the time. Carter was a beast all day, throwing for 201 yards and adding another 64 on the ground to lead the Panthers’ offense. You gotta love seeing a quarterback step up and make plays like that!

West Division Just Got Cleared Up

This wasn’t just any win, it was Prairie View’s fourth straight, and coupled with Alcorn State’s loss to Southern, it propelled the Panthers (6-5 overall, 5-2 SWAC) into sole possession of first place in the West Division! Remember, they entered Saturday in a three-way tie with Pine Bluff (6-3, 4-3) and Alcorn State. Now, Alcorn, Pine Bluff, and Southern are all tangled up in a three-way tie for second with 4-3 SWAC records. That Eddins kick didn’t just win a game, it completely rewrote the top of the division!

So what’s next? Prairie View A&M heads into their regular-season finale on the road against Alabama State. A win there and the division title is all theirs, securing that clear path back to the SWAC championship game. They control their own destiny now, and after a walk-off like that, you gotta feel good about their chances!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.