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The AFC North title isn’t just up for grabs this Sunday night, it’s a winner-take-all brawl between two red-hot teams. We’re talking Pittsburgh (6-2) and Cincinnati (6-2), both rocking identical records, but Pittsburgh holding that slim lead thanks to their Week 5 win against these very Bengals. Get ready, because when these two rivals clash, it’s never boring, and this one has “first place” written all over it.

The Last Time These Rivals Collided

Look, these two teams know each other. Pittsburgh has straight up dominated the series lately, winning seven of the last nine matchups since the start of the 2022 season. Cincinnati did grab a wild 33-31 shootout victory at home last October, but Pittsburgh got them back a month later. The *real* story, though, was their Week 3 meeting this season. The Steelers snagged a tight 30-27 victory, and man, was it dramatic! Cincinnati was literally in field goal range, driving to tie or win it, when Derrick Harmon exploded for a strip-sack on Joe Burrow, sealing the win for Pittsburgh. What a gut punch for the Bengals!

Jaylen Warren was an absolute beast in that game, carrying the load with 127 rushing yards on 17 carries and adding another 49 yards on three catches. He was the engine that opened things up for Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, even with one interception. Burrow wasn’t too shabby either, putting up 282 yards and three touchdowns himself, but that late turnover was the kicker.

Who’s Hot and Who’s Healthy for Sunday Night?

Both of these teams are coming into this game on absolute fire, each riding a four-game winning streak. The Steelers walked into their Week 9 bye off a dominant 27-6 win over the Browns, so they are rested and ready. Plus, we might even see some key players return from injury, including Harmon, who’s been out with a foot injury. Imagine him back on the field for this one! Cincinnati, on the other hand, just got back from Madrid, Spain, where they took down the Falcons 34-27. You have to wonder if that overseas travel is going to hit them hard.

Pittsburgh’s success has been fueled by the incredible ground game of Jaylen Warren, with Rico Dowdle stepping up in a big complementary role since his Week 6 return from injury. And can we talk about that defense? They haven’t given up a single touchdown in *seven straight quarters*. T.J. Watt is playing at an insane level, already blowing past his 2025 sack tally. For the Bengals, it’s all about Joe Burrow, who’s leading the entire NFL in both completion percentage and touchdown passes. He’s been feeding Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and their defense has been getting huge contributions from offseason acquisition Dexter Lawre.

This Sunday night, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, is going to be a battle. It’s on NBC, and the Bengals are favored by 3.5, with an over/under of 47.5. But honestly, when these two teams face off for first place, you can throw the odds out the window. Who’s gonna come out on top and stake their claim to the AFC North? My money’s on a hard-fought, edge-of-your-seat game that could come down to one single play. Let’s go!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.