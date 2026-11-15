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No. 9 Indiana absolutely stunned No. 18 USC on Saturday, pulling away with a 27-13 victory that’s going to shake up the entire Big Ten and College Football Playoff picture. The Hoosiers, defending national champions, sealed the deal in the fourth quarter thanks to two crucial interceptions against the Trojans, including a red-zone pick by linebacker Isaiah Jones. This massive win pushes Indiana, now sitting at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten, into an almost-certain playoff berth.

The Hoosiers Didn’t Just Win, They Seized It

Let’s break down how Indiana got it done, especially when they were battling injuries everywhere. Star running back Turbo Richard and linebacker Rolijah Hardy were sidelined against the Trojans, though coach Curt Cignetti confirmed on the CBS telecast that quarterback Josh Hoover was healthy after the bye week. Still, Grant Wilson might have just snagged the starting job for good, slinging it for 305 yards on 17 of 27 passing, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson fired a touchdown to tight end Brock Schott with 8:18 left in the first quarter, but the Hoosiers left some points on the field early. Nico Radicic missed a 44-yard field goal, and a touchdown pass to Charlie Becker got wiped out by a penalty. Just before halftime, Wilson threw an interception on a tipped pass to USC defensive back Deven Bryant. USC’s quarterback Jayden Maiava capitalized, connecting with freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for a 51-yard pass, which led to a 7-yard touchdown to Zacharyus Williams with 23 seconds left, tying the game at 10.

The run game, despite Khobie Martin battling injuries, ignited in the second half. Martin ripped off a 38-yard run that set up his own 1-yard touchdown with 2:33 remaining, giving Indiana a 20-13 lead. USC tried to fight back in the fourth, but Caden Chittenden missed a 27-yard field goal with 14:04 left. Then, Maiava, who finished with 311 yards on 26 of 42 passing with one touchdown and three picks, threw that critical red-zone interception to Jones with 6:35 left. Wilson then delivered the knockout blow, a 42-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker. Jamari Sharpe officially sealed the victory with another interception in the final minute. Even with the injury woes, the running back duo of Martin, who piled up 82 yards on 12 carries, and Lee Beebe Jr, with 71 yards on 16 carries, energized the offense. That defense? Still dominant.

What This Means for the Big Ten and the CFP

This isn’t just a win; it’s a statement. Indiana is in the College Football Playoff, barring some absolute disaster in their final two games against Washington and Purdue. That’s huge because it directly impacts Ohio State and Oregon, potentially blocking them out of the Big Ten championship game if UCLA manages to win just one more game. If that happens, the Bruins and Hoosiers would be playoff locks, leaving the Big Ten scrambling to scrape a third team into the CFP as an at-large bid. The Hoosiers dropped five spots in last week’s CFP rankings, but this victory gives coach Curt Cignetti some much-needed insurance to keep his team in the top 12 over the final two weeks. USC, now 7-3 and 4-3 in the Big Ten, has suffered a third loss under embattled coach Lincoln Riley, and will likely be relegated to playing spoiler for the rest of the season.

So, what’s next? Indiana has remaining games against Washington and Purdue. For the Hoosiers, it’s all about maintaining this momentum and staying healthy. They should be feeling good about their prospects for at least a first-round home playoff game, and who knows, maybe even more. This Big Ten race just got a whole lot wilder, and Indiana is right at the center of it.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.