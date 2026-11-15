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Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko officially benched quarterback Marcel Reed during their brutal 22-7 loss to Tennessee on Friday. It was a move that felt like a complete reversal after Elko’s declarations just weeks ago, leaving Aggies fans scratching their heads.

Elko’s Words Ring Hollow After Mid-Game Benching

This isn’t just some sideline decision. Elko pulled Reed during the game, with backup Brady Hart stepping in during the fourth quarter against the Volunteers. The thing is, this marks the *first time* Elko has benched Reed, which is wild considering how Elko dug in his heels before. Remember back on Oct. 24, after a costly interception against Alabama? Elko refused to sit Reed then. And talk about a complete 180 from his words after the Oct. 3 rout of Arkansas. He was on record saying, “I’m not sure that I’d be a good leader, we’d be a good team, we’d be a good program if the first time our quarterback started to struggle, my immediate reaction was to turn my back on him.” Well, coach, what happened to that?

Reed’s Struggles and a Season Unraveling

Reed’s performance against Tennessee was rough, no two ways about it. He completed only nine of 22 attempts for a measly 71 yards through three quarters. He was up against Vols defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who isn’t some scrub, owning a national title from the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes. Turns out, Reed is just the latest SEC star quarterback to get absolutely stifled by Knowles and the Volunteers. Alabama’s dual-threat sensation Keelon Russell struggled in a 26-10 Tennessee win back in October, and Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey also had a rough outing in their 34-6 loss on Nov. 7. This is a pattern, folks.

The whole season for Texas A&M has just completely unraveled, especially considering the high expectations they had. We’re talking about a team where Reed and Elko worked together to deliver a College Football Playoff run last season! Now? They’re literally fighting just to become bowl eligible, which means getting six wins. Friday’s loss was a massive setback for those hopes. It’s tough to watch when a season goes from CFP contender to scrapping for bowl eligibility this fast.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.