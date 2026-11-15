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Klay Thompson is officially expected to play for the Miami Heat on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, even though he is only designated “probable” with a left ankle sprain. This isn’t just a minor update, folks, it’s coming after a *wild* week where his status bounced around more than a loose ball. The Heat just clawed their way to a .500 record with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and Thompson needs to be on that floor if they want to keep their momentum and actually get above that mark.

Klay’s Rollercoaster Ankle Saga Has Been a Headache

Seriously, trying to keep track of Thompson’s ankle has been a full-time job. After their win against the Utah Jazz last Tuesday, he picked up some ankle soreness on a chase-down block and was immediately deemed “questionable.” Then, by Friday afternoon, he got an upgrade to “probable,” only for the team to yank the rug out from under everyone two hours before tip-off, downgrading him to questionable again, and then ruling him OUT. What a mess!

Despite all the confusion, Thompson sounds like he is ready to roll this time. He admitted after the Cavs win that he wasn’t feeling 100 percent during the team’s walkthrough before that game. But now? He’s got hope for Detroit. “I already feel so much less pain just from the work I was able to get during the game and the recovery sessions I’ve had, and I look forward to making a huge try in the morning and hopefully having a big game tomorrow night,” Thompson said. Let’s be real, his presence on the floor changes everything for the Heat’s spacing. Davion Mitchell stepped up huge in his absence against the Cavs, dropping 22 points and matching a career-high 17 assists, but Klay brings a different dynamic.

Pistons Are Missing a Giant, But Cade Cunningham Is Heating Up

Now, the Pistons are coming into this game without their star center Jalen Duren, which is a big deal. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since October 23 due to a right hamstring strain after Detroit’s 128-111 win over Miami. That leaves a massive hole in the paint for Detroit, especially when you think about his role as an interior defender and rebounder. The Heat’s bigs, like Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, just combined for a monster 74 points in their last outing; they absolutely have to feast on the glass against a depleted Detroit frontcourt.

Don’t sleep on the Pistons, though, even without Duren. They are still dangerous, rocking an 8-3 record. And let’s talk about Cade Cunningham, who just torched the Washington Wizards for an insane 52 points in their last win. The Heat’s defense is going to get a serious test, no doubt about it.

This whole thing boils down to Klay Thompson’s availability. The Heat have a golden chance to finally push above .500 for the first time all season, but they need their shooter back. The Heat will face the Detroit Pistons again on their home court this Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s see if Klay’s ankle holds up and if they can seal the deal!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.