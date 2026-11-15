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The Texas A&M football program is in absolute turmoil after a brutal 22-7 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, November 14. Head coach Mike Elko, a guy who took this team to the College Football Playoff just last season, didn’t mince words after the game. Asked to describe his offense in one word, he delivered a crushing blow: “Pathetic.”

The Offense Is Just Gone

Pathetic doesn’t even begin to cover it, honestly. Texas A&M’s offense was flat-out embarrassing against Tennessee, clocking in a brutal 179 total yards for the entire game. Think about that: a grand total of SEVEN points. This isn’t a one-off, either. They’ve now failed to score 10 points in four of their seven conference games this season. It’s a disastrous season that just keeps getting worse. Third-year starting quarterback Marcel Reed even got benched on the final drive, which incredibly, got cheers from the Aggies crowd at Kyle Field. Ouch. But Brady Hart, who came in, wasn’t much better. Combined, Reed and Hart went 11 of 25 for a measly 93 yards and two interceptions. Hart threw his pick on just his third and final attempt. Reed, whose starting job is clearly in jeopardy, now has more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight) for the season, and his completion rate dipped below 55% after the game. It’s a tough look all around.

Coach Elko Owns The Mess

After a performance like that, you expect a coach to be upset, but Elko went straight for the apology. He opened his postgame news conference with an “utter apology with everything that I have to everybody that supports this program.” He thanked the fans for turning out and told them, “you deserve so much better.” He then directly asked for a chance, promising, “Give me a chance and we will get this fixed and put a much better product on the field. That’s all I can to say. I apologize to everybody that supports this program. That’s not nearly what you deserve.” That’s a coach owning it, no doubt. He also didn’t let anyone pin it just on Reed, saying, “Our offense is inept. I don’t know how you can put this on one kid. This is not on one kid. The narrative that this is just on Marcel,anybody who watched that game and thinks it’s just on Marcel Reed,it’s on me. It’s on me. It is a completely non-functional offense, and that’s one me. It’s my fault. I own it. Come after me.” That’s a strong statement from a coach clearly frustrated with his team’s struggles.

Can They Even Make a Bowl Game?

This season is a far cry from what everyone expected in College Station. Texas A&M came into 2026 with serious hype, having made the College Football Playoff in 2025 and ranking No. 9 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll. Less than three months ago, nobody thought Elko would be talking about an “inept” offense like this. Now, sitting at 4-6 overall and a miserable 1-6 in the SEC, they’re in a desperate scramble. To even reach bowl eligibility, they need to win out against Oklahoma and Texas. It’s a huge uphill battle, and right now, with an offense that Elko himself calls “completely non-functional,” you have to wonder if they have what it takes. They’ve got to fix this, and fast.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.